If you didn’t catch John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum in theaters this summer, you unfortunately missed out on one of the most satisfying theatrical experiences of the year. Thankfully, you’ll be able to somewhat rectify that issue when the action sequel comes home.

John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum will arrive on digital download in August, but if you’d rather wait for a physical copy on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, or DVD, then you’ll have to wait until September. But no matter what, you’ll be more than happy with the extensive list of special features that go behind the scenes of the making of this electrifying action flick.

Here’s the trailer for the upcoming John Wick 3 home video release:

Super assassin John Wick (Keanu Reeves) has a $14 million price tag on his head after killing a member of the High Table, the shadowy international assassins’ guild. Now excommunicado, and with an army of the world’s most ruthless hit men and women on his trail, John must find a way to survive in this third chapter of the adrenaline-fueled action series.

John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum will first arrive on digital on August 23, and will hit 4K Ultra HD combo pack, Blu-ray combo pack, DVD and VOD a little over two weeks later on September 10. And along with the film, there will be an impressive array of special features showing how John Wick kicked plenty of ass. There’s even a featurette dedicated to the scene-stealing dogs that Halle Berry brings into the fray, and it’s appropriately called “Dog Fu,” which sounds like it could easily be the best special feature ever to grace home video. However, we’re a little bummed that there’s no commentary from director Chad Stahelski.

Below, you can find the full list of special features on the home video release.

4K UHD / BLU-RAY / DIGITAL SPECIAL FEATURES

“Parabellum: Legacy of the High Table” Featurette

“Excommunicado” Featurette

“Check Your Sights” Featurette

“Saddle Up Wick” Featurette

“Bikes, Blades, Bridges, and Bits” Featurette

“Continental in the Desert” Featurette

“Dog Fu” Featurette

“House of Transparency” Featurette

“Shot by Shot” Featurette

Theatrical Trailer #1

Theatrical Trailer #2

John Wick Hex Game Trailer

“Behind the Scenes of John Wick Hex” Featurette

DVD SPECIAL FEATURES