In this age of peak television, limited series are becoming more and more popular. The stigma of television being beneath the quality of feature films has vanished and film actors headlining small screen productions is now commonplace. Soon, Boy Erased and Bright star Joel Edgerton will soon add one to his résumé.

Anonymous Content is developing a limited series adaptation of Florida Man, the novel written by Tom Cooper. Joel Edgerton is slated to start in the series, as well as executive produce with series creator Graham Gordy (Quarry). Though the phrase “Florida Man” tends to come with quite a zany story to follow it, this one doesn’t sound quite so crazy, though it does deal with sinkholes, an amusement park, and secrets. Find out more below.

Deadline has the news on Florida Man being turned into a series. Also joining Gordy and Edgerton as executive producers will be Matt DeRoss for Anonymous Content, and Cooper will also be an executive producer. The news comes after Cooper’s first novel, The Marauders, was also snagged to be developed into series at Paramount Television.

Here’s the official synopsis for Tom Hooper’s novel Florida Man, which was just published back in July:

Florida, circa 1980. Reed Crowe, the eponymous Florida Man, is a middle-aged beach bum, beleaguered and disenfranchised, living on ill-gotten gains deep in the jungly heart of Florida. When sinkholes start opening on Emerald Island, not only are Reed Crowe’s seedy businesses—a moribund motel and a shabby amusement park—endangered, but so are his secrets. Crowe, amateur spelunker, begins uncovering artifacts that change his understanding of the island’s history, as well as his understanding of his family’s birthright as pioneering homesteaders.

Edgerton is one of those actors people recognize when they see him but probably isn’t a household name, despite starring in high profile films like The Great Gatsby, the sequel/remake of The Thing, Exodus: Gods and Kings, and Zero Dark Thirty. But Star Wars fans can instantly tell you who he is since he had a bit part as Uncle Owen in the prequel films. Though he’s opted to star in more low-key adult dramas and thrillers over the past few years, he has made exceptions, such as Netflix’s fantasy action thriller Bright.

Joel Edgerton has primarily been acting in feature films for most of his career, but when he was still just an actor in Australia, he starred in The Secret Life of Us. More recently, Edgerton took a role in Barry Jenkins’ series The Underground Railroad at Amazon.