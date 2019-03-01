‘Jay and Silent Bob Reboot’ First Look: Yep, That’s Definitely Jay and Silent Bob
Posted on Friday, March 1st, 2019 by Ethan Anderton
Jay and Silent Bob Reboot has finished its first week of production. The sequel to the 2001 comedy Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back takes us back to the View Askewniverse series of interconnected comedies that Kevin Smith previously directed (including Clerks, Mallrats, Chasing Amy, Dogma, Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back and Clerks II). Now we have our first look at the titular characters, Jay and Silent Bob, as played by Jason Mewes and Kevin Smith himself. As you’ll see below, they pretty much look exactly as you’d expect.
Jay and Silent Bob Reboot First Look
It’s not much to go on, but here’s Jay and Silent Bob back in action. They look exactly the same as they always did, but they’re both 18 years older, and Kevin Smith certainly’s isn’t the “Fatman” he used to be. Jason Mewes is wearing a different t-shirt, which Kevin Smith explains in the Instagram post. It looks like they’re near some kind of wooded area, perhaps hitchhiking again just as they did in Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back. After all, neither of them drive, but they’ve been all across the country from Red Bank, New Jersey to Hollywood, California. Maybe in this movie they’ll learn about Uber and Lyft.
Of course, we don’t really have any idea where these two will be headed to this time. Kevin Smith has said this is “literally the same fucking movie over again,” referring to Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back. As far as the general premise is concerned, that’s accurate. The not-so-dynamic duo head off to stop a movie studio from producing a reboot of the previous movie that they believed was about them (even though it was really about the fictional characters Bluntman and Chronic).
We know that at least two of the stops for Jay and Silent Bob will be the same, but also maybe a little different.
One year ago today, I almost died. So today, I’m living it up on with @jaymewes and Jason Lee on Day 1 of my new flick @jayandsilentbob Reboot! Thanks to @saban_films and Universal for the loot to make this epic, @jordanmonsanto and @destrofilms for making it happen, @jenschwalbach and @harleyquinnsmith for humoring my goofy bullshit one more time, and #jasonmewes for standing beside me all these years while I do the hardest thing I can personally ever do, either in film or in real life: simply shut the fuck up. I couldn’t think of a better scene with which to start the shoot than the return to the Mall with Brodie Bruce. The three of us gathered for a couple hours last night to run the lines and realized we first rehearsed together waaaaay back in the mid-90’s. It may be 24 years later and we may have 6 kids between us, but Jay, Lee and me partied like it was 1995, giggling while adding jokes and finding inflections. The Oscars were on in the background during our practice and I couldn’t help but feel relief when the “In Memoriam” montage ended and I wasn’t in it. We picked 2/25 as the Reboot start date *intentionally*, to celebrate the fact that I did not become Silent Bob forever 365 days ago. But after a blissful couple hours of making pretend with my friends on the set of my 14th film, I’m starting to think I *did* die in that operating room after all. Because what could be more Heavenly than this? #KevinSmith #jayandsilentbob #jayandsilentbobreboot #jasonlee #jaymewes #neworleans #brodiebruce #wwambassador #movie
That’s Jason Lee back as Mallrats character Brodie, and it looks like he still has his own comic book shop. But this time it might be located at a mall, instead of the real life location of Jay and Silent Bob’s Secret Stash store in New Jersey. That would make sense since the first Jay and Silent Bob Reboot production diary was scouting a shopping mall for a location. Of course, that’s not the only store that will get a visit from Jay and Silent Bob.
We’re not even supposed to be here today! It was 26 years ago that @briancohalloran and I first gathered at the Quick Stop to start a cinematic journey of a lifetime – a journey that continues in @jayandsilentbob Reboot! With shooting Dante today and Brodie on Day 1, Reboot has thus far played out like my own personal version of the last 10 minutes of Tim Burton’s BIG FISH, as all my old friends and the people who made me what I am today return to say g’bye! Then we reboot that g’bye into a big fat hello! Welcome back to the View Askewniverse, my friends! It’s like the @marvelstudios cinematic universe – just with waaaaaaaay less money. #KevinSmith #jayandsilentbobreboot #brianohalloran #movie #clerks #dante #quickstop #quickstopconvenientstore
Quick Stop Groceries is the old stomping grounds for Jay and Silent Bob. Hell, as we saw in Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back, it’s where they met as unsupervised babies. Now Jay and Silent Bob Reboot returns to the Quick Stop for what sounds like a farewell, at least according to the caption on the Instagram above.
The photo serves as confirmation of Brian O’Halloran returning as Dante from Clerks, who now owns the Quick Stop after the events of Clerks II, but we may not see Jeff Anderson return as Randall. He was one of the holdouts on Clerks 3, which was the big reason that movie didn’t end up happening. Perhaps that’s why Kevin Smith was asking Redbox to replace RST Video next to Quick Stop.
Anyway, we’re only one week into the production of Jay and Silent Bob Reboot, and there are bound to be many more revealing photos and production diaries on the way, so stay tuned.