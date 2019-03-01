Jay and Silent Bob Reboot has finished its first week of production. The sequel to the 2001 comedy Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back takes us back to the View Askewniverse series of interconnected comedies that Kevin Smith previously directed (including Clerks, Mallrats, Chasing Amy, Dogma, Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back and Clerks II). Now we have our first look at the titular characters, Jay and Silent Bob, as played by Jason Mewes and Kevin Smith himself. As you’ll see below, they pretty much look exactly as you’d expect.

Jay and Silent Bob Reboot First Look

It’s not much to go on, but here’s Jay and Silent Bob back in action. They look exactly the same as they always did, but they’re both 18 years older, and Kevin Smith certainly’s isn’t the “Fatman” he used to be. Jason Mewes is wearing a different t-shirt, which Kevin Smith explains in the Instagram post. It looks like they’re near some kind of wooded area, perhaps hitchhiking again just as they did in Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back. After all, neither of them drive, but they’ve been all across the country from Red Bank, New Jersey to Hollywood, California. Maybe in this movie they’ll learn about Uber and Lyft.

Of course, we don’t really have any idea where these two will be headed to this time. Kevin Smith has said this is “literally the same fucking movie over again,” referring to Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back. As far as the general premise is concerned, that’s accurate. The not-so-dynamic duo head off to stop a movie studio from producing a reboot of the previous movie that they believed was about them (even though it was really about the fictional characters Bluntman and Chronic).

We know that at least two of the stops for Jay and Silent Bob will be the same, but also maybe a little different.

That’s Jason Lee back as Mallrats character Brodie, and it looks like he still has his own comic book shop. But this time it might be located at a mall, instead of the real life location of Jay and Silent Bob’s Secret Stash store in New Jersey. That would make sense since the first Jay and Silent Bob Reboot production diary was scouting a shopping mall for a location. Of course, that’s not the only store that will get a visit from Jay and Silent Bob.

Quick Stop Groceries is the old stomping grounds for Jay and Silent Bob. Hell, as we saw in Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back, it’s where they met as unsupervised babies. Now Jay and Silent Bob Reboot returns to the Quick Stop for what sounds like a farewell, at least according to the caption on the Instagram above.

The photo serves as confirmation of Brian O’Halloran returning as Dante from Clerks, who now owns the Quick Stop after the events of Clerks II, but we may not see Jeff Anderson return as Randall. He was one of the holdouts on Clerks 3, which was the big reason that movie didn’t end up happening. Perhaps that’s why Kevin Smith was asking Redbox to replace RST Video next to Quick Stop.

Anyway, we’re only one week into the production of Jay and Silent Bob Reboot, and there are bound to be many more revealing photos and production diaries on the way, so stay tuned.