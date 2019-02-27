Remember when Peter Jackson gave fans an unprecedented look behind the scenes at the making of King Kong with his online production diaries? That was something that was a great influence on the creation of /Film, and we’re very excited to see that director Kevin Smith is going to chronicle the making of his latest film, Jay and Silent Bob Reboot. Today, the filmmaker launched The Road to Reboot, a series of videos that will be released on YouTube to give fans an in-depth look at the making of a movie. Check out the Jay and Silent Bob Reboot production diaries below.

Jay and Silent Bob Reboot Production Diaries

The Road to Reboot: Chapter 1 focuses on what Kevin Smith used to regard as the most boring part of the filmmaking process: tech scouting. This is when the director and various crew department heads go out to the locations they hope to shoot at in order to figure out the logistics of how they’ll accomplish what needs to be done there. It also allows them to figure out whether or not the location their needs or if they need to find a new place to shoot. It’s something Smith used to hate, but now as a more experienced filmmaker, he actually digs it.

This provides a little bit of insight into some of the locations we’ll see in Jay and Silent Bob Reboot. For example, there’s a courtroom scene, where I wouldn’t be surprised if there’s some kind of dispute about the rights to Bluntman and Chronic (or maybe just Jay and Silent Bob). Another scene will take place at the New Orleans airport involving Jay, Silent Bob and an immediately censored third party. And finally, another location teased is that of a mall, complete with an introduction from Jason Mewes that is both exciting and frustrating to longtime Kevin Smith fans who are still mad that we didn’t get to see Mallrats 2.

We’ll be updating this post with the latest Jay and Silent Bob Reboot production diary whenever a new one comes along. It may not be quite as fascinating as watching a huge studio blockbuster being made, but at least Kevin Smith will make it fun. So if you’d like to keep up with the latest videos, be sure to check back here for more soon. Otherwise Jay and Silent Bob Reboot doesn’t have a release date yet, so stay tuned to find out when you’ll be able to see the movie.