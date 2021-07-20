Competition reality shows are a dime a dozen, but none of them have Jason Momoa.

HBO Max just hit the green light on an eight-episode order for a rock climbing competition series called The Climb. Aquaman and Game of Thrones star Momoa will not only host, but help run the series behind the scenes through his production company, On the Roam. Momoa will be joined by legendary rock climber Chris Sharma for a rock-climbing series that’s sure to be a real cliffhanger.

HBO Max released the official logline for The Climb, touting both the series’ visuals and the incredible challenges their contestants face:

“THE CLIMB is a visually-arresting and life-changing adventure that represents the foundations of rock climbing and the exploration of the human spirit. In this all-encompassing competition, amateur climbers are put through a rigorous series of mental and physical challenges, utilizing the most intimidating ascents in the world to crown the world’s best amateur climber.”

The series was developed by On the Roam, Sharma, and series creators The Intellectual Property Corporation (IPC), an Industrial Media company. IPC is best known for their work on Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath.

All of this sounds great, but I’m trying to figure out exactly how they’re going to do a reality show on the sides of mountains. The only climbing competition I can think of is Nickelodeon’s old kids show, GUTS. Instead of taking home a piece of the Aggro Crag, will contestants be given a hunk of whatever cliff they scaled? Just how competitive will it be? Momoa has been a big sweet teddy bear on the red carpet, so will The Climb be more Great British Baking Show than Survivor? One can only hope.

Climbing Dreams Made Reality

Momoa is the perfect host for this kind of show. He’s got charisma for days, and he seems so genuine and warm. I can just picture someone not making it up the mountain in time, and he’s there, ready to reassure them that they did a good job anyway. Having Momoa cheering you on has to be some of the best inspiration you can get. Even I, an uncoordinated and out-of-shape entertainment journalist, could climb a mountain if I knew his perfect abs were at the top. Oh, and on top of being stunning to look at and being completely charming, Momoa is also an experienced rock climber.

“It’s a dream come true to create a show with one of my idols, my good friend, and legendary climber Chris Sharma,” he said in a press release. “I’m thrilled to be partnering with HBO Max and to produce alongside IPC to bring you this incredible show about my favorite sport, rock climbing.”

The Climb will be coming to HBOMax sometime soon, and you can bet your Aquaman underoos I’ll be watching.