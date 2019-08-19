Over the past two years, something has become undeniably clear: director Zack Snyder‘s “Snyder Cut” of Justice League actually does exist. It’s not a finished version of the movie that could have been released in theaters, and whether the DC fans who have been loudly clamoring for it will ever get to see it themselves remains an open question. But a Snyder version of the movie does exist, and Aquaman star Jason Momoa is the latest to see it – and to give it a one-word review.



On the heels of Kevin Smith‘s confirmation about the Snyder Cut earlier this month, Jason Momoa shared a video on Instagram in which he says that Zack Snyder personally showed him the “Snyder Cut” of Justice League.

There you have it, folks: the Snyder cut is “ssssiiicccckkkkk.” That’s as much of a perfectly distilled Momoan response as we could have hoped for. And his #luckyformesucksforu hashtag makes it seem like fans may not ever get to see this version of the film – although, to be fair, it’s unlikely that Momoa would have detailed knowledge of conversations about possible distribution, if they were even happening in the first place.

And that’s what this all comes down to: distribution. Will fans ever get to see this thing? The desire is still there two years later – in fact, it’s arguably just as intense now as it was at the time of the film’s release. A batch of hardcore fans donated money to a promotional campaign that ran on bus stops during last month’s San Diego Comic-Con, and they were so adamant about their goal to see the Snyder Cut of Justice League that they rented a plane to fly above the convention spreading that message to attendees (and WB executives) below. Although it hasn’t resulted in an announcement of a release of the Snyder Cut, that effort wasn’t a total loss: those fans also raised nearly $15,000 to go towards suicide prevention in memory of Snyder’s daughter, who took her own life during the production of the film and caused Snyder to step away from the movie and Joss Whedon to come in and finish the theatrical version.

In an article from The Ringer earlier this summer, NY Times writer Brooks Barnes expressed disbelief that the Snyder Cut would ever see the light of day, and his key reason involves the egos of people at the studio level:

“…no studio will ever put itself in a position of looking like they made the wrong decision. Let’s just say it was finished, they put it out, everyone loves it, ‘Oh my God, this should have been the movie.’ That puts jobs at risk at the high level. Right? And so right there, it’s not happening.”

But there is precedent for a delayed director’s cut, even within the world of DC Comics movie adaptations. The Richard Donner Cut of Superman II was released in 2006, nearly 30 years after Donner was fired from the project. My guess? I think fans will see the Snyder Cut at some point (probably on a streaming service like HBO Max), but WB won’t pony up to finish the VFX, so it will involve unpolished sequences of animatics which will require viewers to stretch their imaginations a bit to connect the dots. But would that be enough for the hardcore fans?