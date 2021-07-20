It’s been over a decade since we’ve gotten a new installment of the Jackass franchise. But that changes this fall when the gang gets back together for a whole new array of wild, stupid, and dangerous stunts in Jackass Forever.

Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O, Chris Pontius, Dave England, Wee Man, Danger Ehren, and Preston Lacy are back in action, and they’re much more mature now. Just kidding. They’re still hitting each other in the nuts, putting themselves in front of wild animals, and throwing themselves around in innovative ways. In fact, they’re even nostalgic about it. Watch the Jackass Forever trailer to see what they’re up to this time.

Jackass Forever Trailer

Admit it, you get very excited to see some stupid shit when you hear, “Hi, I’m Johnny Knoxville. Welcome to Jackass.” You might even get a little tear in your eye as the trailer begins by looking back at some of the crazy stuff the crew has done in previous movies. Maybe it’s because the pandemic has kept us away from each other away for so long, or maybe it’s because the Jackass gang has aged a lot over the past decade and that reminds us of our own mortality. Either way, we’re ready for the return of Jackass.

Joining the familiar faces of the Jackass crew are some new names. There’s Jasper, Rachel Wolfson, Sean “Poopies” McInerney, Zach Holmes, and Eric Manaka, and you can get a better look at who they are in the first look photos that debuted last week. They’re certainly not shy about throwing themselves into harm’s way. Throughout this trailer, you see Rachel Wolfson looking like she’s about to stick her tongue into a taser, Sean “Poopies” McInerney taking a snake bite straight to the face, and Zach Holmes launching off a huge slip ‘n’ slide ramp in gorgeous slow motion.

There’s plenty more insanity to behold, including a giant hand-slapping contraption triggered by exercise bikes that gives Machine Gun Kelly a good smack. Johnny Knoxville has an unfortunate encounter with a bull yet again. There’s also some explosive toilets and furniture, and the return of the surprise air bag that totally catches Eric Andre off guard. This is going to have everything you love about Jackass.

Celebrating the joy of being back together with your best friends and a perfectly executed shot to the dingdong, the original jackass crew return for another round of hilarious, wildly absurd, and often dangerous displays of comedy with a little help from some exciting new cast. Johnny and the team push the envelope even further in jackass forever.

Jackass Forever arrives in theaters on October 22, 2021.