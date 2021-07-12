What’s the best way to celebrate getting back together with friends after a year being away from them? How about watching another group of friends get together to do some totally dangerous and insane stunts? Jackass Forever will deliver just that this fall with the return of Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O, Chris Pontius, Dave England, Wee Man, Ehren McGhehey, and Preston Lacy. Plus, as the Jackass Forever first look photos reveal, there are some new members getting in on the mayhem this time.

Jackass Forever First Look Photos

Johnny Knoxville is back doing what he does best: throwing himself around in the craziest ways. That’s him above being launched out of a cannon while wearing some kind of winged suit. The Jackass franchise has never been shy about pulling off circus-esque stunts, and this is one of the oldest in the book. Though this one might seem familiar, they’ve never actually done this before.

However, there will be at least one old stunt that’s pulled from the previous Jackass movies, and that’s putting Johnny Knoxville in front of an angry bull. This time he’s dressed like a magician though, so there must be some kind of silly spin on the terrifying challenge that clearly went south. This kind of result is exactly why Jackass Forever will be Knoxville’s final film in the franchise.

Jackass Forever will also see some new faces joining the old gang. Above, you can see Jackass has finally welcomed a woman into the crew in the form of comedian Rachel Wolfson. She’s also joined by fellow newcomer Sean “Poopies” McInerney, who is facing down a presumably angry snake sitting on a barrel. For good measure, they’re dressed as mimes along with Steve-O, probably just trying to give the snake a good show.

Then there’s this potentially dangerous stunt that puts Ehren McGhehey (now known as Danger Ehren for some reason) in a glass contraption with Loiter Squad cast member Dark Shark. At first I thought they were trying to blow some kind of bug away from themselves and towards the other, but upon closer inspection, it looks like that just might be a big piece of poop instead.

Finally, we have Loiter Squad cast member Jasper (in the far back on the left), Sean “Poopies” McInerny, Johnny Knoxville, Wee Man, Steve-O, and newcomer Zach Holmes (the newest big guy on the team in the back) looking on as former Mythbusters team member Tory Belleci is doing something with newcomer Eric Manaka in this water tank with a chair in it. That chair also has straps on the legs, which is stress-inducing, but we’re honestly not sure what’s happening hear. Knoxville is dressed as a sailor, so maybe this is some kind of naval recruitment challenge?

If you’re wondering where Bam Margera is in all this, to make a long story short, he was fired from the movie after his struggles with addiction and mental health creating a rift with his family and the Jackass crew. Margera has long struggled with substance abuse, but the death of Jackass crew member Ryan Dunn sent him into an even worse spiral, and it has resulted in him being unfit to appear in the franchise anymore. You can find out more about Bam Margera’s issues over here.

This certainly looks like everything we’d expect from a Jackass movie, and there will be plenty more to see when the first trailer arrives next week on July 20. Unfortunately, we’ll have to wait a few months after that to see all the stunts since the movie doesn’t arrive in theaters until October 22, 2021.