Jackass 4: Release Date, Cast, and More

For some of us, the words “I’m Johnny Knoxville, and welcome to Jackass,” create the same kind of warm fuzzy feelings as Christmas morning. The Jackass tv show and its subsequent movies were hugely influential on a whole generation of misfit content creators. Without Jackass, whole swaths of YouTube, Twitch, and TikTok may have never existed. Now, 10 years after their last cinematic outing, the boys are back for Jackass 4. Here are all of the details to get you ready to laugh (and gag) at the antics of a bunch of 50-year-old men.

Jackass 4 Release Date and Where You Can Watch It

Jackass 4 was originally planned to have a release date of March 5, 2021. Due to coronavirus concerns, Paramount pushed the release back to July 2, and then finally to October 22, 2021. The film will release in theaters worldwide on that date, and could be available on stream on Paramount+ as soon as 45 days after theatrical release.

What is Jackass 4?

Despite the fact that almost every cast member claimed Jackass 3D would be the final installment in the Jackass movie series, rumors of a fourth movie began circulating in the summer of 2019. The movies are the continuation of the Jackass TV series, which ran on MTV from 2000-2002. They feature a crew of jackasses who perform a variety of stunts. The humor is juvenile, the gross-outs are foul, and someone always gets hurt. In fact, two days into filming Jackass 4, stars Johnny Knoxville and Steve-O were both hospitalized for stunt-related injuries.

What’s Going on with Bam Margera?

Unfortunately, the involvement of Jackass alum Bam Margera has been particularly contentious. While Margera and his Pennsylvania crew are a huge part of the Jackass family, Margera has been dealing with his personal demons. He was allegedly fired from the film by Paramount for breaking a sobriety clause, and he has called for fans to boycott the film. Margera released some disturbing Instagram videos (which have since been taken down) where he discussed the alleged reasons for his firing before crying and vomiting. Shortly after, TMZ reported that Jackass director Jeff Tremaine had filed a temporary restraining order against Margera. The feud is ongoing, with Margera calling Paramount’s demands “unreasonable” and citing his bitterness with Tremaine, Knoxville, and frequent collaborator Spike Jonze.

Jackass 4 Director, Crew, and More

Tremaine, who has directed all of the previous Jackass installments, will be directing Jackass 4 as well. Tremaine, Jones, Knoxville, and Steve-O are all listed producers. The entire Jackass gang are credited as writers for “concepts”, which is a nice way of saying “bad but funny ideas”. Series regulars Dimitry Elyashkevich and Rick Kosick will provide the cinematography. (And in Kosick’s case, probably some on-screen vomiting.)

Jackass 4 Cast

Jackass 4 will reunite the Jackass gang one last time, save for Margera and the tragically deceased Ryan Dunn. Knoxville, Steve-O, Chris Pontius, Jason ‘Wee Man’ Acuña, Chris Raab, Ehren McGhehey, Dave England, and Preston Lacy will all return to debase themselves for our amusement. Knoxville wanted to “bring in some new blood“, so the gang added younger stunt performers Jasper Dolphin, Sean “Poopies” McInerney, and Zach Holmes. Extreme sports legends Tony Hawk and Matt Hoffman will join the crew once again. Like every Jackass movie, there will be celebrity cameos, and this installment features Shaquille O’Neal, Eric André, Francis Ngannou, and Darby Allin.