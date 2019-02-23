Fans are patiently waiting for any details they can get from the forthcoming Star Wars Episode 9. Every now and then we think we’re about to get a title or a teaser trailer, but we’re still totally in the dark about what to expect from the final chapter of the Skywalker saga. Thanfully director J.J. Abrams finally opened up ever so slightly about working on the highly anticipated sequel.

With Star Wars Episode 9 production completed, Abrams recently made a public appearance at the 14th Annual Oscar Wilde Awards. Of course, Abrams was asked about Episode 9 on the red carpet, and while he didn’t offer up any huge revelations, the director discussed wrapping up production, working with Billy Dee Williams, and following Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

Entertainment Tonight spoke to J.J. Abrams and brought up the emotional photo with Daisy Ridley, John Boyega and Oscar Isaac in a warm embrace on the set of Episode 9 on the last day of shooting. Abrams couldn’t offer much insight into what happened that day, but he did express his own anticipation for the film’s release:

“It was actually a pretty emotional thing. The cast and crew did an unbelievable job, and I just cannot wait for you to see what we got going for you. “

Following the release of Star Wars: The Last Jedi, some fans have been rather aggressively outspoken against what director Rian Johnson did with the franchise. When asked whether that reaction determined where Abrams went with Episode 9, the director said:

“I think every movie is its own movie. Obviously this is a trilogy. We brought to that movie all the passion and hard work we would have no matter what. I think the story speaks for itself. I really, truly can’t wait for you to see it.”

That Abrams is good at tapdancing. He should be by now after the publicity circuit for Star Wars: The Force Awakens. If he can keep a Mystery Box given to him by his grandfather closed for all these years, he’s not going to give any secrets away about Star Wars. But he was able to talk a bit about working with Billy Dee Williams, reprising his role as Lando Calrissian. Abrams said:

“I met him once before, and he was such a sweet guy. I gotta tell you, I have such unbelievable respect for him. We had a great time, and he was wonderful… He just had this aura around him. He’s really just an incredible man and an incredible actor.”

All right, so he didn’t give us anything significant about Lando Calrissian either. He didn’t even acknowledge the presence of Lando Calrissian in the story. He only spoke about Billy Dee Williams as an actor. That Abrams is a crafty one.

Fine, let’s wrap this up. Since this is the end of the third Star Wars trilogy. How does this compare to the other trilogy-closing chapters? Is there one word he can use to describe how he wants us to feel after we walk out of theaters this December?

“You’ll have to determine that yourself. There are a lot of words that we all hope you’ll feel, and I think the biggest and most important one is ‘satisfied.'”

As for any hints as to when we might get the Star Wars Episode 9 title, Abrams wouldn’t offer up any tease at all. So we’ll just have to sit here patiently waiting for more.