Harrison Ford is famous for not getting caught up in the minutiae of the Star Wars universe. When it comes to playing Han Solo, he’s there to deliver his lines to the best of his ability, but don’t expect him to know what a moof milker is or anything like that. Just in case you needed some more evidence as to how little Harrison Ford cares about anything that doesn’t involve Han Solo, a new interview drives the point home.

During the press rounds for the upcoming movie Call of the Wild, starring Harrison Ford and an adorable hairy sidekick that isn’t Chewbacca, the actor was asked about his surprise cameo in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. But he wasn’t asked a simple question about reprising his role. Instead, someone dared to ask Harrison Ford to clarify the mannter in which Han Solo returned to talk some sense into Adam Driver as his son Ben Solo, aka Kylo Ren. Was he a memory? A Force ghost? The answer is better than we ever could have dreamed.

USA Today attempted to have Harrison Ford dig deep into Star Wars lore. They asked him to weigh in on the supposed debate among fans as to whether or not Han Solo appeared as a Force ghost like Obi-Wan Kenobi or Yoda have in previous movies. And Ford’s response is absolutely perfect:

“A Force ghost? I don’t know what a Force ghost is,” Ford said, before going into a whisper so as not to disturb rabid “Star Wars” fans. “Don’t tell anyone. I’m not talking loud enough for your recorder. I have no f**king idea what a Force ghost is. And I don’t care!”

USA Today doesn’t say whether or not “f**king” is the word Harrison Ford used, but unless he got creative with some other profanity, it’s the only word that fits. It’s such a perfect Han Solo response to a question that shouldn’t require any additional clarification, unlike many other aspects of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

Harrison Ford long wanted to be killed off in the Star Wars franchise, even during the original trilogy. Thanks to J.J. Abrams, he finally got his wish in The Force Awakens. But it seems Ford owed Abrams for putting Han Solo out of his misery, so he came back for one final, pivotal scene in the end of the Skywalker saga, and it’s easily one of the best moments in the movie. So even if Ford doesn’t care, we’re glad that he allowed himself to be convinced to return by J.J. Abrams. Oh, and the truckload of money he probably got from Disney.