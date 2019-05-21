While most of this summer’s action brings us superheroes, giant monsters, galaxy-saving secret agents, living toys, and remakes of animated classics, 20th Century Fox is taking us for an Uber ride from hell.

Stuber is a new action comedy that follows Kumail Nanjiani (The Big Sick) as an Uber driver named Stu (that’s why it’s called Stuber!), who suddenly finds himself driving around an aggressive, gruff and tough cop (Dave Bautista) as he’s in pursuit of some pretty formidable criminals. It has a real throwback vibe to it, like something akin to Midnight Run or Beverly Hills Cop. Watch the new international Stuber trailer below to see what we’re dealing with.

International Stuber Trailer

Stuber screened back in March at SXSW, and our own Jacob Hall said, “This is one mismatched duo that you’ll treasure instantly” thanks to “Bautista’s squinty-eyed action brute bouncing off Nanjiani’s hilarious one-liners and increasingly exasperated reactions to the violence occurring around him.” And that was all from a work-in-progress screening at the festival. Surely in the months since, the movie’s final cut has been improved following the audience’s reaction.

However, it should be noted that even if the movie still needed to make some fixes before being released to a wide audience, our review from Meredith Borders said the comedy needed no help to shine:

“None of the stuff that remains to be done affected the comedy of Stuber in the slightest, because there’s a natural charisma to the movie that doesn’t need to be found in the edit.”

In addition to the outstanding chemistry of Dave Bautista and Kumail Nanjiani, the film from director Michael Dowse (Goon) also includes The Raid star Iko Uwais, Natalie Morales (Parks and Recreation), Betty Gilpin (Isn’t It Romantic), Jimmy Tatro (22 Jump Street), Mira Sorvino (Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion) and Karen Gillan (Guardians of the Galaxy).

If you want to see more from Stuber, watch the previously released trailer for the movie right here.

When a mild-mannered Uber driver named Stu (Kumail Nanjiani) picks up a passenger (Dave Bautista) who turns out to be a cop hot on the trail of a brutal killer, he’s thrust into a harrowing ordeal where he desperately tries to hold onto his wits, his life and his five-star rating.

Stuber hits theaters on July 12, 2019.