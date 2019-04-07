You’ve probably had a couple annoying Uber rides here and there. But it’s probably nothing like the experience Kumail Nanjiani has in the upcoming action comedy Stuber.

Stuber follows an Uber driver (Kumail Nanjiani) who inadvertently ends up involved with deadly criminals, shootouts, and a fight for his life. That’s because a cop (Dave Bautista) is using him as transportation to track down a killer.

Stuber Trailer

Dave Bautista has already shown that he has impressive comedy chops with the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise, but I’ve been waiting for him to show off those skills without a character that has weird traits that are funny by default. In the trailer, he clearly has great chemistry with Kumail Nanjiani, giving them an unlikely but solid buddy cop comedy camaraderie. It has the style of an old school action comedy from the 1980s or 1990s like Midnight Run or 48 Hrs.

Our own Meredith Borders caught a work-in-progress screening at South by Southwest (meaning it wasn’t the final cut and was still being worked on in the editing room), and she said, “The laughs are huge, the action is major, and it’s got a giant, goofy heart in the middle of it.” She also adds, “The really inspired part comes in Bautista and Nanjiani’s casting, a pairing that might feel unlikely on paper but registers as instantly legendary onscreen.”

Indeed, these two seem electric in this trailer, and this will hopefully open up a whole new can of worms for Kumail Nanjiani to play in as his star continues to rise. Plus, with Dave Bautista wearing a clean white tanktop under that button down, we’re hoping this turns into a Die Hard kind of situation for him, albeit with a lot more laughs.

Stuber also stars Iko Uwais (The Raid), Natalie Morales (Parks and Recreation), Betty Gilpin (Isn’t It Romantic?), Jimmy Tatro (American Vandal), Mira Sorvino (Romy & Michelle’s High School Reunion) and Karen Gillan (Guardians of the Galaxy). The film is directed by Michael Dowse (Goon, What If), and written by Tripper Clancy.

Stuber screeches into theaters this summer on July 12, 2019.