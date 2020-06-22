Inspector Gadget first arrived on television back in 1983 in the form of an animated series. The titular detective armed with an endless variety of high-tech gadgets is always out to stop the organization Mad and their relentless, mysterious leader Dr. Claw. Now Inspector Gadget is getting the ultimate action figure treatment from Blitzway with a deluxe set that also includes his brilliant niece Penny, the helpful dog Brain, and the stealthy Chief Quimby.

Inspector Gadget Action Figures

Inspector Gadget is the only figure who is fully articulated, and he easily comes with the most accessories, including umbrella, helicopter, skates, and springs for gadgets, not to mention extending arms, legs, and neck. But even though the rest of the characters are static figures, they come with their own variety of accessories, interchangeable limbs for holding them, and alternate faces. They also come with their own diorama bases for displaying the figures.

If you buy the deluxe set of all the action figures for $189.99, you’ll get some additional accessories, including special speech bubble effect parts with transparent poles that attach to the diorama bases. For those who want individual figures only, you can get Inspector Gadget for $89.99, Penny and Brain for $69.99, and Chief Quimby for $49.99, all at Big Bad Toy Store.

This makes me wish that more animated shows from the 1980s and 1990s got their own action figures. But since the pricetag on sets like this with a satisfying amount of detail and accessories, it’s probably for the best that they only come around every now and then.