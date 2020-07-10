The adventures of Indiana Jones make up a near-perfect trilogy where the biggest problem is that they didn’t just come to an end. Instead, we got the disaster that is Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, which is why we’re getting an Honest Trailer of just the original Indiana Jones trilogy. Though you may not have realized it after repeat viewings, Dr. Henry Jones Jr. is actually both a terrible professor and an awful archaeologist, and it’s kind of an undeniable fact.

Indiana Jones Trilogy Honest Trailer

Indiana Jones may be dedicated to getting ancient artifacts into museums and keeping things like the Ark of the Covenant and the Holy Grail out of the hands of Nazis. But he also leaves almost every place he goes in complete ruins to get those items. That’s not a good way to preserve history, Dr. Jones.

However, that’s not the biggest problem that Indiana Jones has, because the relationship he has with Marion Ravenwood goes back to when she was just 15 years old, and Indy was a grown man of 25. That’s the kind of thing that gets you canceled, Dr. Jones.

As the American answer to Indiana Jones, this franchise does a fine job of giving us the maximum amount of fights and chases across land, water, and air. However, since Indy’s American, he’s also not nearly as stealthy. That’s not the best way to sneak around Dr. Jones.

But at least there’s one incredible case of art imitating life, since Indiana Jones doesn’t know how to land a plan, and neither does Harrison Ford. Hopefully he doesn’t have to do any flying for Indiana Jones 5.