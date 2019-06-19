Spider-Man: Far From Home hits theaters in a couple weeks, and in case you haven’t noticed, the Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures co-production has a big cross-promotion deal with Doritos. You might have seen bags of the tortilla chips on shelves with Spider-Man’s face on them. But you haven’t seen what Doritos sent us in the mail this week.

This week, the tortilla chip company revealed “Incognito Doritos.” No, it’s not a new flavor of Doritos, but instead, it’s actually a fake bag of Doritos where the contents inside isn’t tortilla chips, but an entire Spider-Man suit just like the one Peter Parker creates for himself in Spider-Man: Far From Home. And the good news is that you can try to get one of your own.

The Incognito Doritos arrived in Peter Parker’s backpack, clearly ready for a trip to Europe. Inside was not only a little real bag of Doritos, but also this other bag, which is pretty clearly not your average bag of chips. The bag is much heavier than the chips, and the material feels like that of a tarp instead of the usual bag material. And then you open it for the goods.

Unfortunately, since I’m nowhere near being in Spider-Man shape, I couldn’t fit into the suit. It’s definitely made for the more athletically inclined. So my good friend Alex Pappas lived his dream of being Spider-Man right in my living room.

When the concept of these Incognito Doritos was explained to us, I assumed that the Incognito Doritos Spider-Man suit inside this faux snack bag would be pretty cheap. But surprisingly, this is an awesome cosplay suit with solid materials because it comes from Shafton Inc, the company who makes the official Spider-Man suits.

The suit itself is a stretchy Under Armour kind of material, and the detail on the black part of the suit is impressive. There are even little rubber accents on the Spider-Man symbol on the chest, rubber soles for the feet, plastic parts for the eyes (which you can see out of), and the obligatory branding of Doritos where your web shooter would be on one arm. Unfortunately, the suit doesn’t shoot Doritos.

There are only a limited amount of these suits available, and if you want to get your hands on one, you can tweet @Doritos to tell them what super power Doritos gives them using #IncognitoDoritos and #entry in your post. Alternately, starting on June 20 (and through June 27) you can also visit IncognitoDoritos.com for an eBay auction where you can win a suit with cold hard cash. All proceeds go to benefit Capes4Heroes, which helps create personalized superhero accessories for kids with disabilities or illnesses or who just need to feel empowered (Doritos will also make a separate donation).

Spider-Man: Far From Home arrives in theaters on July 2, 2019.