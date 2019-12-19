Impractical Jokers is a hidden camera prank show following comedians Joe Gatto, James “Murr” Murray, Brian “Q” Quinn and Salvatore “Sal” Vulcano as they compete in various challenges with the goal of embarrassing each other. Every episode features several different gags where each guy has to do what the others tell them, or they risk the chance of getting humiliated at the end of the episode. Now the series that has been going since 2011 on TruTV is getting a feature film, and there’s even a weird narrative linking all the pranks together. Watch the Impratcial Jokers movie trailer below.

Impractical Jokers Movie Trailer

Instead of just doing what Jackass did by bringing the show to the big screen with some higher production quality, for some reason the movie has created a faux narrative involving Paula Abdul. The recording artist and former American Idol judge is apparently a big fan of Impractical Jokers, and she invites them down to Miami for a big party she’s hosting. The only problem is that she’s somehow only sent them three tickets, which inspires the boys to compete in order to determine who doesn’t get to go. Anyone else want to wager that it’s all just a misunderstanding and a fourth ticket eventually pops up?

Anyway, the important part of this movie will be the prank challenges. The only problem is that this trailer barely gives an idea of what some of the challenges will be. We get some shots of each of the guys getting a little nervous in the middle of the challenges, but only the stranded car gag where Q has a bunch of drugs and money in his trunk gives us an idea of the challenge involved. And they’ll be doing them as they travel across the country, hitting up places like Washington DC and more.

Hopefully the narrative that connects all the pranks doesn’t overshadow the fun of the show. It looks like the gang might be getting a little more risque this time too since there appears to be a scenario that results in Murr being naked in a lake or something, not to mention another moment that appears to involve some strippers. The series is mostly family friendly, so I’m not sure how much they’ll really push the envelope, but that does seem somewhat out of character for them.

Impractical Jokers: The Movie is directed by Chris Henchy (The Other Guys, The Campaign). It will play in select theaters starting on February 21, 2020, and the show returns with new episodes before that on January 30, 2020 on TruTV, where the show will celebrate its 200th episode on February 13, one week before the movie opens.

If you’ve never seen the show, here’s a compilation of some funny moments with a recurring challenge: