Even though The Walt Disney Company seems to be mostly disappointed with the movies they picked up for release this year from 20th Century Fox, there’s one that seems like it might really have the goods: the mysterious sci-fi drama Ad Astra.

Directed by James Gray (We Own the Night, The Immigrant), Ad Astra follows astronaut Roy McBride (Brad Pitt) who is sent on a mission to find his missing father (Tommy Lee Jones). Up until now we didn’t know why it was necessary to track down a man who is believed to be lost somewhere in the outer solar system, but a new IMAX Ad Astra trailer lays out the plot a little more clearly, and it also shows off some stunning visuals that make it mandatory to see this on the biggest screen possible.

IMAX Ad Astra Trailer

As the IMAX Ad Astra trailer reveals, Roy’s mission is to stop an uncontrolled anti-matter reaction which threatens not just the world but the entire solar system. And it is believed that Roy’s father is somehow responsible for it. However, since this is a movie from director James Gray, we’re betting things aren’t so cut and dry in Ad Astra. There’s likely something deeper at play in the narrative, and this has the vibe of being a movie like Annihilation, where it’s a little more heady than the marketing lets on.

Another revelation from this trailer is that Donald Sutherland, who seems to be playing a colleague of Roy’s father, also ends up going back to space. He has one of the more intriguing lines that hints at the psychological angle this film will take when he says, “The enemy up here is not a person or a thing. It’s the endless void.” Combine details like that with the incredible visuals on display here, and this seems like it will be James Gray’s most intriguing feature film yet.

Ad Astra also stars Liv Tyler as Roy’s wife, and Ruth Negga in another supporting role that has been barely teased in the trailers so far. James Gray also co-wrote the script with Ethan Gross (Fringe)

Ad Astra arrives in theaters this fall on September 20, 2019.