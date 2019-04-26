Marvel Studios may be the king of comic book movies right now, but when the first Marvel Comics title hit the big screen back in 1986, it was anything but good. In fact, it’s probably one of the most perplexingly bad movies ever made.

It’s hard to believe that the wisecracking, inappropriate Howard the Duck was considered to be the most viable Marvel Comics character to get the big screen treatment first. But then again, the 1980s was a wild time, so the thought of a walking, talking, musically inclined playboy duck hooking up with a human woman while being stuck on Earth wasn’t so weird.

Watch the Howard the Duck Honest Trailer below to see what we’re talking about.

Howard the Duck Honest Trailer

If you’ve never seen Howard the Duck before, it’s one of those movies that is so bad that it’s absolutely worth watching. Plus, it was produced by George Lucas. Yes, that George Lucas. But it was directed by William Hyuck, the writer of American Graffiti and Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom. Unfortunately, or maybe fortunately depending on how you look at it, this movie completely killed his short-lived directing career.

So the next time you’re watching Guardians of the Galaxy, and you see that much better version of Howard the Duck voiced by Seth Green in one of the credits scenes, just remember that this character already got his own movie, and it’s about damn time that he got a proper one from Marvel Studios instead.