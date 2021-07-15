How to Watch ‘Snake Eyes’ at Home

(Welcome to How to Watch, where we get down to brass tacks and tell you “Hey, here’s how you can watch this thing.” In this edition: Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins.)

We wouldn’t hold it against you if you’ve sort of glazed over all the finer details regarding the previous two attempts to bring G.I. Joe to the big screen. They’re…not the greatest adaptations ever made, but that sure won’t stop Hollywood from trying again (and again, and again) until they finally get something to stick. That brings us to the rather inelegantly-titled Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins, Paramount’s latest prequel/origin story approach to the famed G.I. Joe ninja character.

But given these pandemic times we find ourselves in, you shouldn’t walk into this movie without knowing everything there is to know about it. Without further ado, here’s how to watch Snake Eyes.

When Can You See Snake Eyes?

July 23, 2021. We’re little more than a week out from release here in the United States and for those living in Poland, Lithuania, and Bulgaria.

July 21-22, 2021. Many notable markets elsewhere will see a slightly earlier release date, including Argentina, Brazil, Australia, Italy, Russia, and Portugal.

August 2021. With apologies to our neighbors in France, Ireland, the UK, Germany, and Spain among others, the wait for Snake Eyes will stretch out just a little longer than the rest of us and throughout the month of August. The silver lining is that the absolute latest release date is set for August 20. It could be worse!

Where Can You See Snake Eyes?

Snake Eyes will follow a traditional theatrical release…to start with, at least.

As part of the Paramount library, it stands to reason that the film will follow past precedent and stream on the subscription service Paramount+ on September 6, after a theatrical window of 45 days. Paramount has been flexing quite a bit of marketing muscle on this one, however, indicating that they fully intend to give this movie its proper theatrical due. Paramount tends to keep a low profile on these matters, so it remains to be seen exactly how it unfolds. However, A Quiet Place Part II is now streaming on Paramount+ 45 days after opening in theaters, so take from that what you will.

What Else Should You Know About Snake Eyes?

Snake Eyes hails from director Robert Schwentke, who has directed movies like Flight Plan, Red, and R.I.P.D. Evan Spiliotopoulos (Charlie’s Angels, Beauty and the Beast, The Huntsman: Winter’s War), Anna Waterhouse and Joe Shrapnel (both Waterhouse and Shrapnel co-wrote Rebecca, Seberg, and The Aftermath) contributed to the script from a story by Spiliotopoulos.

Starring Henry Golding as Snake Eyes, the cast also includes Andrew Koji as Storm Shadow, Úrsula Corberó as Baroness, Samara Weaving as Scarlett, Haruka Abe as Akiko, Tahehiro Hira as Kenta, and Iko Uwais as Hard Master.