Did you miss A Quiet Place Part II in theaters? Well, I have some good news for you – provided you have Paramount+. A Quiet Place Part II has just dropped onto the streaming service, which pretty much lines up with the previous announcement that Paramount theatrical releases would hit Paramount+ about 45 days after releasing on the big screen.

Back in February, which feels approximately 10,000 years ago at this point, Paramount made a big announcement that certain theatrical releases would be dropping onto streaming service Paramount+ 45 days after release. “Audiences are changing in their habits and we want to make sure that these films are available when they’re fresh after a full theatrical run,” Paramount Pictures CEO Jim Gianopulos said at the time.

It’s been 45 days since the theatrical release of A Quiet Place Part II, and if you were wondering when the heck it was going to show up on Paramount+, the answer is right now. The film is still playing in some theaters, but it’s now also available to stream for Paramount+ subscribers in the United States. This means you can likely expect other upcoming Paramount theatrical releases to follow suit and end up streaming around 45 days later, too. It also means that you might want to finally give in and get yourself a Paramount+ account.

In A Quiet Place Part II, “Following the deadly events at home, the Abbott family must now face the terrors of the outside world as they continue their fight for survival in silence. Forced to venture into the unknown, they quickly realize that the creatures that hunt by sound are not the only threats that lurk beyond the sand path.” John Krasinski is back in the director’s chair and he has a brief cameo in the film, too. Emily Blunt, Cillian Murphy, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe, and Djimon Hounsou star.

A Little About Paramount +

The service now known as Paramount+ originally launched back in 2014 under the name CBS All Access. In March of 2021, though, the service was rebranded as Paramount+, promising to offer subscribers even more original content and major releases. The Mark Wahlberg movie Infinite, which was originally intended as a theatrical release, was one of the first high-profile movies to go right to the streaming service.

And it looks like Paramount+ is just getting started. Not only have they dropped A Quiet Place Part II onto the service some 45 days since its theatrical release, but they’re promising to do this for more upcoming features as well – features like Top Gun: Maverick. On top of that, there are movies being specifically made for the service, including a new Paranormal Activity movie and a Pet Sematary prequel. Whether or not all of this will be enough to boost subscriptions is another story, though.