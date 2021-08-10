Audiences spent nine seasons getting to know how Bob Saget ended up meeting the love of his life and the future mother of his kids when he was younger and looked more like Josh Radnor. But any good story is worth repeating, only this time with a slightly different angle, as the saying goes (note: this isn’t an actual saying). Hulu has put together the cast for the straight-to-streaming spin-off of the successful CBS sitcom, titled How I Met Your Father. Led by Hilary Duff as this iteration’s Ted Mosby, we now know who’ll be joining the show for the flashback scenes.

According to Deadline, Francia Raisa (Grown-ish), Tom Ainsley (Versailles), Tien Tran (Space Force), and Suraj Sharma (God Friended Me) have all been cast in various roles as Sophie’s (Duff) group of friends.

Raisa has been cast as Sophie’s roommate, Valentina, who is described as “an aspiring stylist and Sophie’s great friend. She’s impulsive and adventurous and Sophie relies on Valentina’s ability to cheer her up when she gets down.” Ainsley portrays Charlie, an aspiring model with past romantic feelings for Valentina. Described as the “son of conservative aristocrats, Charlie’s a great guy but he’s been living in a rich person’s bubble his whole life.” Tran plays a character named Ellen, an out-of-towner who only recently moved to New York after separating from her wife. Sharma rounds out the newcomers as Sid, Jesse’s best friend and roommate (a series regular played by the previously announced Chris Lowell).

Sure, Why Not?

As mentioned, Duff will be regaling her kids with the story of how she met their father. Presumably, she’ll also be appearing in the bulk of the flashback scenes as her character Sophie, seeing how Duff is only 33 years old and it would feel like a tremendous waste of her talents to only use her in a Bob Saget-adjacent role as narrator.

I may not be entirely invested in this spin-off after having my fill with the original show (the less we speak of that finale, the better), but a much more diverse cast combined with Duff’s presence sure doesn’t hurt matters.

Here’s the synopsis so far for How I Met Your Father: