house of gucci release date and more

This November, Ridley Scott will bring the story of the murder of Maurizio Gucci to the screen with House of Gucci. The star-studded drama stars Lady Gaga and Adam Driver, and it’s one of two big movies Scott has headed our way this year. Below, I’ve rounded up all the House of Gucci info we have for the moment.

House of Gucci Release Date and Where You Can Watch It

House of Gucci is headed to theaters on November 24, 2021. As of now, it’s set to be exclusive for theaters. However, since the theatrical window has been considerably shortened in the wake of the pandemic, don’t be surprised if this heads to VOD not long after its theatrical release. That’s pure speculation on my part, though. But it’s worth taking note.

What is House of Gucci?

House of Gucci is the latest from prolific filmmaker Ridley Scott. It’s based on the 2001 non-fiction book The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour, and Greed by Sara Gay Forden. The book, and film, tell the story of Patrizia Reggiani, who was charged with hiring a hitman to murder her husband, Maurizio Gucci, an Italian businessman and the head of the fashion house Gucci.

House of Gucci Synopsis

Here’s the official House of Gucci synopsis:

House of Gucci is inspired by the shocking true story of the family empire behind the Italian fashion house of Gucci. Spanning three decades of love, betrayal, decadence, revenge, and ultimately murder, we see what a name means, what it’s worth, and how far a family will go for control.

For more detail, here’s the book’s synopsis. I guess you could consider some of this info to be spoilers for the movie (even though this is a true story), so be warned:

On March 27, 1995, Maurizio Gucci, heir to the fabulous fashion dynasty, was slain by an unknown gunman as he approached his Milan office. In 1998, his ex-wife Patrizia Reggiani Martinelli–nicknamed “The Black Widow” by the press–was sentenced to 29 years in prison, for arranging his murder. Did Patrizia murder her ex-husband because his spending was wildly out of control? Did she do it because her glamorous ex was preparing to marry his mistress, Paola Franchi? Or is there a possibility she didn’t do it at all? The Gucci story is one of glitz, glamour, intrigue, the rise, near fall and subsequent resurgence of a fashion dynasty. Beautifully written, impeccably researched, and widely acclaimed, The House of Gucci will captivate readers with its page-turning account of high fashion, high finance, and heart-rending personal tragedy.

House of Gucci Director, Crew, and More

House of Gucci comes from filmmaker Ridley Scott. It’s actually one of two movies Scott has on the wall this fall/winter, with the other being The Last Duel. The screenplay comes from Becky Johnston and Roberto Bentivegna, with a story by Becky Johnson. Producers include Ridley Scott, Giannina Scott, Kevin J. Walsh, Mark Huffam. Aidan Elliott, Marco Valerio Pugini, Megan Ellison, Aaron L. Gilbert, and Jason Cloth are the executive producers. Dariusz Wolski is the cinematographer and Harry Gregson-Williams handles the musical score.

House of Gucci Cast

House of Gucci stars Lady Gaga as Patrizia Reggiani, Adam Driver as Maurizio Gucci, Jared Leto (wearing a lot of makeup) as Paolo Gucci, Al Pacino as Aldo Gucci, Jeremy Irons as Rodolfo Gucci, Jack Huston as Domenico De Sole, Reeve Carney as Tom Ford, Camille Cottin as Paola Franchi, Madalina Diana Ghenea as Sophia Loren, Mehdi Nebbou as Said, Miloud Mourad Benamara as Omar, and Salma Hayek as Giuseppina “Pina” Auriemma.