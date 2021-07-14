(Welcome to …And More, our no-frills, zero B.S. guide to when and where you can watch upcoming movies and shows, and everything else you could possibly stand to know.)

Ridley Scott, who shows no signs of slowing down despite being 83-years-old, has a new movie on the way. Technically, he has two new movies on the way, but we’re only here to talk about one of them – The Last Duel. Based on a true story, and the book by Eric Jager, Scott’s new movie finds him bringing audiences to 14th-century France for a duel of knights, honor, and revenge. I’ve rounded up what you need to know about The Last Duel below.

The Last Duel Release Date and Where You Can Watch It

The Last Duel is due out on October 15, 2021. It will be exclusive to theaters. Like so much else these days, that could always change. For now, though, you can bank on this one being a strict theatrical release. You can also probably expect it to play some fall festivals, like TIFF or Telluride (that’s just a guess on my part, but I think it’s a good guess).

What is The Last Duel?

The Last Duel is an adaptation of the non-fiction historical book The Last Duel: A True Story of Crime, Scandal, and Trial by Combat in Medieval France by Eric Jager. It focuses on the story of knight Jean de Carrouges and squire Jacques Le Gris, who started as friends (or at the very least, friendly acquaintances) and became enemies. The rivalry was furthered when Jean de Carrouges’ wife Marguerite accused Le Gris of rape. As a result of this, the two men entered into a duel – the final duel to be sanctioned by governing powers. And a lot was riding on the duel, because if Le Gris won, that would – as far as the laws of the time were concerned – effectively declare Marguerite to be a liar, and she would’ve been sentenced to death.

The Last Duel Synopsis

The only synopsis we have at the moment is brief: “In 14th-century France, knight Jean de Carrouges and his squire Jacques Le Gris are ordered to fight to the death after Carrouges accuses Le Gris of raping his wife.”

Here’s the book’s synopsis, which provides more detail:

In the midst of the devastating Hundred Years’ War between France and England, Jean de Carrouges, a Norman knight fresh from combat in Scotland, returns home to yet another deadly threat. His wife, Marguerite, has accused squire Jacques Le Gris of rape. A deadlocked court decrees a “trial by combat” between the two men that also leaves Marguerite’s fate in the balance. For if her husband loses the duel, she will be put to death as a false accuser. While enemy troops pillage the land, and rebellion and plague threaten the lives of all, Carrouges and Le Gris meet in full armor on a walled field in Paris. What follows is a fierce duel, the final one sanctioned by governing powers, before a massive crowd that includes the teenage King Charles VI, during which both combatants are wounded—but only one fatally. Based on extensive research in Normandy and Paris, The Last Duel brings to life a colorful, turbulent age and three unforgettable characters caught in a fatal triangle of crime, scandal, and revenge. The Last Duel is at once a moving human drama, a captivating true crime story, and an engrossing work of historical intrigue with themes that echo powerfully centuries later.

The Last Duel Director, Crew, and More

The Last Duel is directed by Ridley Scott. The script comes from Nicole Holofcener, Ben Affleck, and Matt Damon (Affleck and Damon also appear in the movie). Jennifer Fox, Ridley Scott, Kevin J. Walsh, and Nicole Holofcener are the film’s producers. Dariusz Wolski, who worked with Scott on Prometheus, The Counselor, Exodus: Gods and Kings, The Martian, Alien: Covenant, and All the Money in the World, is the film’s cinematographer. Harry Gregson-Williams provides the musical score.

The Last Duel Cast

The Last Duel cast includes Matt Damon as Jean de Carrouges, Adam Driver as Jacques Le Gris, Jodie Comer as Marguerite de Carrouges, Ben Affleck as Count Pierre d’Alençon, Harriet Walter as Nicole de Buchard, Nathaniel Parker as Sir Robert de Thibouville, Sam Hazeldine as Thomin du Bois, and Michael McElhatton as Bernard Latour.