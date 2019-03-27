This weekend brings Dumbo to theaters, yet another film in the career of director Tim Burton that takes us to the circus and follows characters who spend their time covered in white face paint. But that’s just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the tropes that can be found in films like Batman, Beetlejuice, Edward Scissorhands, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street and more. We’ll let the Honest Trailer for every Tim Burton movie do the rest.

Honest Trailer for Every Tim Burton Movie

Of course, when you go through the filmography of Tim Burton, there seems to be two big outliers that don’t entirely fit into the tropes of the rest of Tim Burton’s movies. Both Mars Attacks! and the remake of Planet of the Apes are steps outside of Tim Burton’s comfort zones. But it’s not just because they’re based on previously established intellectual property, because plenty of his other adaptations end up fitting in his wheelhouse just as well. So I wonder why those movies feel so much less like they belong to Tim Burton.

Even if it’s easy to brush off most of the movies Tim Burton has made since 2000, one can’t deny the incredible influence he had on making superhero movies viable box office prospects, keeping stop-motion animation alive (even if he didn’t direct The Nightmare Before Christmas), and creating some of the most beloved films of the 80s and 90s. And maybe Dumbo won’t be so bad when it arrives this weekend.