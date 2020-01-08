If Quentin Tarantino stays true to his plan, there’s only one more movie that the writer and director wants to make before he retires. Of course, Steven Soderbergh talked about retirement for years, and we all saw how that went, so maybe there’s nothing to worry about. But while we wait for the eventual 10th (and potentially) final film from Quentin Tarantino, why not look back at every single film he’s directed through the lens of Honest Trailers. And yes, there’s plenty of feet in the video to go around.

The Honest Trailer for Every Quentin Tarantino Movie

Reservoir Dogs, Pulp Fiction, Jackie Brown, Kill Bill Vol. 1, Kill Bill Vol. 2, Death Proof, Inglourious Basterds, Django Unchained, The Hateful Eight, and the recent Golden Globe-winning Once Upon a Time in Hollywood all hail from Quentin Tarantino, and even though they range from crime thrillers to history revising war movies to samurai-inspired revenge, they are all still uniquely from the mind of Tarantino.

The Honest Trailer for every Quentin Tarantino movies spans all the tropes you’ve come to expect from the director’s film. There’s dancing, talking while driving, listening to music while driving, talking while listening to music and driving, and as we said, plenty of feet. Oh, and don’t forget those trunk shots, Red Apple cigarettes, and Samuel L. Jackson.

While we’re being honest, it would be a real bummer if Quentin Tarantino really decided to call it quits after his next movie. But we suppose there’s always a chance that just because he’s done with movies, doesn’t mean he would pass up the opportunity to direct his own TV shows.