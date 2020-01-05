2020 Golden Globes Winners: Full List Updated Live
Posted on Sunday, January 5th, 2020 by Ethan Anderton
The 77th Golden Globes are kicking off the new year with plenty of glitz and glamor by honoring achievements in film and television. Chosen by the Hollywood Foreign Press (which consists of roughly 90 members), the nominees and winners of the Golden Globes don’t offer as much insight into who might be in the running for Academy Awards, but it’s still a celebratory night for Hollywood that brings attention to movies and TV shows that deserve our praise.
We’ve got the full list of 2020 Golden Globes winners updated live during the broadcast tonight.
2020 Golden Globes Winners
*Winners appear in BOLD*
We’ll post the winners when the Golden Globes broadcast begins at 8pm ET/5pm PT on NBC. Find the nominees below.
2020 Golden Globes Nominees
BEST MOTION PICTURE – DRAMA
1917
Irishman
Joker
Marriage Story
The Two Popes
BEST MOTION PICTURE – MUSICAL OR COMEDY
Dolemite is my Name
Jojo Rabbit
Knives Out
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Rocketman
BEST DIRECTOR
Bong Joon Ho, Parasite
Sam Mendes, 1917
Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood
Martin Scorsese, The Irishman
Todd Phillips, Joker
BEST ACTOR – DRAMA
Christian Bale, Ford v. Ferrari
Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory
Adam Driver, Marriage Story
Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes
BEST ACTRESS – DRAMA
Cynthio Erivo, Harriet
Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan, Little Women
Charlize Theron, Bombshell
Renee Zellweger, Judy
BEST ACTOR – MUSICAL OR COMEDY
Daniel Craig, Knives Out
Roman Griffin Davis, Jojo Rabbit
Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Taron Egerton, Rocketman
Eddie Murphy, Dolemite Is My Name
BEST ACTRESS – MUSICAL OR COMEDY
Awkwafina, The Farewell
Ana de Armas, Knives Out
Beanie Feldstein, Booksmart
Emma Thompson, Late Night
Cate Blanchett, Where’d You Go Bernadette
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Al Pacino, The Irishman
Joe Pesci, The Irishman
Brad Pitt, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood
Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Annette Benning, The Report
Margot Robbie, Bombshell
Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers
Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell
Laura Dern, Marriage Story
BEST SCREENPLAY
Marriage Story
Parasite
The Two Popes
Once Upon A Time In Hollywood
The Irishman
BEST ORIGINAL SCORE
Motherless Brooklyn
Little Women
Joker
1917
Marriage Story
BEST ORIGINAL SONG
Beautiful Ghosts – Cats
I’m Gonna Love Me Again – Rocketman
Into the Unknown – Frozen 2
Spirit – The Lion King
Stand Up – Harriet
BEST ANIMATED FEATURE
Frozen 2
The Lion King
Missing Link
Toy Story 4
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM
The Farewell
Les Misérables
Pain and Glory
Parasite
Portrait of a Lady on Fire
BEST TELEVISION SERIES – DRAMA
Big Little Lies
The Crown
Killing Even
Morning Show
Succession
BEST TELEVISION SERIES – COMEDY
Barry
Fleabag
The Kominsky Method
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
The Politician
MINISERIES OR TELEVISION FILM
Catch-22
Chernobyl
Fosse/Verdon
The Loudest Voice
Unbelievable
BEST ACTOR TV SERIES – DRAMA
Brian Cox, Succession
Tobias Menzies, The Crown
Billy Porter, Pose
Kit Harington, Game of Thrones
Rami Malek, Mr. Robot
BEST ACTRESS TV SERIES – DRAMA
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Olivia Colman, The Crown
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies
Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show
BEST ACTOR TV SERIES – COMEDY
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Bill Hader, Barry
Ben Platt, The Politician
Paul Rudd, Living With Yourself
Ramy Youssef, Ramy
BEST ACTRESS TV SERIES – COMEDY
Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag
Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll
Kirsten Dunst, On Becoming a God in Central Florida
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
BEST ACTOR – MINISERIES OR TELEVISION FILM
Chris Abbott, Catch 22
Sacha Baron Cohen, The Spy
Russell Crowe, The Loudest Voice
Jared Harris, Chernobyl
Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon
BEST ACTRESS – MINISERIES OR TELEVISION FILM
Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon
Helen Mirren, Catherine the Great
Merritt Wever, Unbelievable
Kaitlyn Dever, Unbelievable
Joey King, The Act
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR – SERIES, MINISERIES OR TELEVISION FILM
Alan Arkin, Kominsky Method
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Andrew Scott, Fleabag
Stellan Skarsgård, Chernobyl
Henry Winkler, Barry
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS – SERIES, MINISERIES OR TELEVISION FILM
Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies
Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
Emily Watson, Chernobyl
Patricia Arquette, The Act
Toni Collette, Unbelievable