Imagine being able to work alongside Hollywood’s biggest stars, but no one knows your name and almost never sees your face. This is the life of a stuntman, and if they do their job right, then you end up believing that your favorite movie stars just jumped onto a train, got smashed through a window, or flipped a car on the highway. They know how action works on a film set, so why not have them watch and explain how some of Hollywood’s biggest setpieces work?

Watch as stuntman Eric Linden sits down to react to a variety of stunts in the likes of Mission: Impossible – Fallout, Star Wars: The Last Jedi, and more, all while explaining how certain sequences are pulled off and why some fights, jumps and more aren’t pulled off as smoothly as you’d hope. See these various Hollywood stunts explained below.

This is another video from Corridor Crew, the team who has been bringing us those fascinating visual effects analysis videos that break down why certain shots creating with computer graphics look great and other look absolutely laughable. However, they seem to be a little out of their element and almost mean-spirited here as they turn their eye to stuntwork with the help of a professional stuntman.

Too much of this video is them reacting with loud painful groans and the kinds of noises you’d hear during a professional football game. Thankfully, Eric Linden still provides some insight about stunt work, including the trick of making a densely padded floor look like a real one during fight sequences where bodies are slammed to the ground.

But my real problem with this video comes from the painstaking frame-by-frame breakdown for Star Wars: The Last Jedi that clearly shows what everyone knows is a choreographed fight. It’s presented as if that’s not what would happen with 95% of the action movies with a battle like this. Of course it has more style than realistic fighting tactics, because this is Star Wars and those are lightsabers. This is stuff you don’t notice when the movie is played at a normal speed because that’s the trick of filmmaking .Somehow they think a scene with Obi-Wan Kenobi and Qui-Gon Jinn fighting battle droids inserted into the scene in post-production is better, and that’s ludicrous.

Anyway, the rest of the video hones in on how fight sequences are planned for Marvel Television shows like Daredevil and The Punisher, and there’s also a look back at the incredible stuntwork done in The Protector with Tona Jaa.