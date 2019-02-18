Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has been a part of some intense productions over the course of his career, but according to him, the upcoming Fast and Furious spin-off Hobbs & Shaw is “easily the most challenging film” that he’s ever produced and starred in.

Take a look at a new Hobbs & Shaw wrap photo and a video from Johnson’s Instagram below, and join us as we compare what we know about this movie to the other films Johnson has produced and starred in.

The Rock’s Instagram account is a strange thing: it’s a place where the actor stays connected to his fans, and where he recently implied that he was going to have sex with a plate of Italian food. It’s also a place where he shares (overshares?) every major move he makes regarding the 3,000 films he currently has in the works, and this weekend was no exception. Hobbs & Shaw has officially wrapped, and Johnson shared that milestone in two new posts:

While Johnson has been an executive producer on several of his movies, including Rampage and Baywatch, he’s technically only produced and starred in five movies thus far: Snitch, Skyscraper, Hobbs & Shaw, Jungle Cruise, and the upcoming sequel to Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle. From the several other looks at this film that he’s shared online, it’s easy to believe that Hobbs & Shaw is the most challenging of that batch. After all, this is a globe-spanning action film about a genetically-enhanced villain set in the same world of a franchise that’s grossed more than $5.1 billion at the worldwide box office. Oh, and there’s apparently a large-scale shirtless battle in it? This thing is going to be nuts.

Here’s the official synopsis:

Ever since hulking lawman Hobbs (Johnson), a loyal agent of America’s Diplomatic Security Service, and lawless outcast Shaw (Jason Statham), a former British military elite operative, first faced off in 2015’s Furious 7, the duo have swapped smack talk and body blows as they’ve tried to take each other down. But when cyber-genetically enhanced anarchist Brixton (Idris Elba) gains control of an insidious bio-threat that could alter humanity forever — and bests a brilliant and fearless rogue MI6 agent (The Crown‘s Vanessa Kirby), who just happens to be Shaw’s sister — these two sworn enemies will have to partner up to bring down the only guy who might be badder than themselves. Hobbs & Shaw blasts open a new door in the Fast universe as it hurtles action across the globe, from Los Angeles to London and from the toxic wasteland of Chernobyl to the lush beauty of Samoa.

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw will arrive in theaters on August 2, 2019.