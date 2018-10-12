After starring in The Twilight Saga films, Robert Pattinson has carved out quite the eclectic career for himself, appearing in countless indies and arthouse films. His latest finds him collaborating with French filmmaker Claire Denis in her first English language film, and it certainly looks like quite the mind trip.

High Life finds Robert Pattinson aboard a spacecraft full of convicts and death row inmates who are being used as guinea pigs in a mission heading towards the black hole closest to Earth. But the story doesn’t seem as straightforward as the logline, and this looks like quite the cerebral sci-fi thriller full of odd and perplexing characters and behavior. Watch the High Life trailer below.

High Life Trailer

Don’t worry if you come away from this trailer thoroughly confused. Apparently, even sitting down for the entire feature film doesn’t help clear anything up. Our own Chris Evangelista caught the movie at the Toronto International Film Festival, and he wrote in his review, “Only French filmmaker Claire Denis can tell you just what the hell High Life is really about, and even then, you still might not like or even understand the answer.”

Of course, that makes the film a little hard to follow. But that doesn’t mean you should write it off completely. Chris also wrote in his review, “As far as plotting goes, High Life is a dud. But Denis brings such a unique aesthetic to the proceedings that it’s impossible to write the film off entirely.” And judging by the trailer, this seems like one of those films that you may need time to process, mostly because you won’t be able to shake the imagery out of your head.

High Life also stars Juliette Binoche, Mia Goth, Andre Benjamin, Lars Eidinger, Agata Buzek, Ewan Mitchell, Jessie Ross, Claire Tran, and Gloria Obianyo

To add further confusion to the proceedings, here’s the official plot synopsis:

Deep space. Beyond our solar system. Monte and his infant daughter Willow live together aboard a spacecraft, in complete isolation. A solitary man, whose strict self-discipline is a protection against desire –his own and that of others– Monte fathered the girl against his will. His sperm was used to inseminate Boyse, the young woman who gave birth to her. They were members of a crew of prisoners: space convicts, death row inmates. Guinea pigs sent on a mission to the black hole closest to Earth. Now only Monte and Willow remain. And Monte is changed. Through his daughter, for the first time, he experiences the birth of an all-powerful love. Willow grows, becoming a young girl, then a young woman.

High Life is expected to arrive in theaters sometime in 2019.