‘High Fidelity’ TV Series Trailer: Zoë Kravitz Digs Back into Her Top 5 Heartbreaks
Posted on Sunday, January 19th, 2020 by Ethan Anderton
In a new approach to Nick Hornby’s 1995 novel of the same name, Hulu’s High Fidelity TV series puts Zoë Kravitz (Mad Max: Fury Road) in the lead role of Rob Brooks as she takes a look back at the five biggest heartbreaks in her life, all so she can figure out why she keeps having her heart broken. John Cusack starred in the film adaptation from back in 2000, and the latest High Fidelity TV series trailer shows the spirit of the film and the lead character have both been kept intact.
High Fidelity TV Series Trailer
Zoë Kravitz also gets some company from her friends in the record store. While Cusack had Jack Black and Todd Louiso hanging around the shop, this time it’s Da’Vine Joy Randolph (fresh off her outstanding turn in Dolemite Is My Name) and David H. Holmes (Mindhunter) as her confidantes. Meanwhile, Jake Lacy appears to have romantic entanglements with our lead character, and Kingsley Ben-Adir (Peaky Blinders, The OA) plays her big ex, Russell “Mac” McCormack.
Telling this story from a female perspective will make this much more refreshing than your average remake. Plus, having Kravitz tackle a role like this already looks immensely satisfying. She’s got that jaded attitude and bleak, sardonic look on life down pat. This could very well be worth watching when it debuts on Hulu just in time for Valentine’s Day on February 14, 2020.
A departure from Nick Hornby’s 1995 novel and beloved 2000 film, Hulu’s High Fidelity centers on Rob Brooks (Zoë Kravitz, who also serves as an executive producer), a female record store owner in the rapidly gentrified neighborhood of Crown Heights, Brooklyn who revisits past relationships through music and pop culture, while trying to get over her one true love.
High Fidelity also stars Da’Vine Joy Randolph, David H. Holmes, Jake Lacy, and Kingsley Ben-Adir.
The series is developed for television by writers Veronica West and Sarah Kucserka. West and Kucserka serve as executive producers alongside Midnight Radio’s Josh Appelbaum, André Nemec, Jeff Pinkner and Scott Rosenberg, as well as Zoë Kravitz, Jeff Reiner and Nick Hornby. Jesse Peretz directed and executive-produced the pilot. The series is produced by ABC Signature Studios, part of Disney Television Studios.