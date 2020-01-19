In a new approach to Nick Hornby’s 1995 novel of the same name, Hulu’s High Fidelity TV series puts Zoë Kravitz (Mad Max: Fury Road) in the lead role of Rob Brooks as she takes a look back at the five biggest heartbreaks in her life, all so she can figure out why she keeps having her heart broken. John Cusack starred in the film adaptation from back in 2000, and the latest High Fidelity TV series trailer shows the spirit of the film and the lead character have both been kept intact.

High Fidelity TV Series Trailer

Zoë Kravitz also gets some company from her friends in the record store. While Cusack had Jack Black and Todd Louiso hanging around the shop, this time it’s Da’Vine Joy Randolph (fresh off her outstanding turn in Dolemite Is My Name) and David H. Holmes (Mindhunter) as her confidantes. Meanwhile, Jake Lacy appears to have romantic entanglements with our lead character, and Kingsley Ben-Adir (Peaky Blinders, The OA) plays her big ex, Russell “Mac” McCormack.

Telling this story from a female perspective will make this much more refreshing than your average remake. Plus, having Kravitz tackle a role like this already looks immensely satisfying. She’s got that jaded attitude and bleak, sardonic look on life down pat. This could very well be worth watching when it debuts on Hulu just in time for Valentine’s Day on February 14, 2020.