Billy Crystal is still kicking around. He’s been laying pretty low for the most part, starring in small productions like The Comedian, Untogether, and Standing Up, Falling Down, usually playing a funny father figure. Now the comedian is keeping that tradition going strong in a new film, and he’ll be joined by one of the most popular comedians at the height of their career.

Here Today finds Billy Crystal starring as a veteran comedy writer who forms an unlikely friendship with a New York lounge singer played by Tiffany Haddish. What starts as a meeting neither of them really asked for turns into a a charming bond that will change both of their lives. If that sounds cheesy, you’re absolutely right. Watch the Here Today trailer below.

Here Today Trailer

Honestly, for a movie starring Billy Crystal and Tiffany Haddish, I was hoping to find something with a little more life in it. Even Haddish appears to be playing things a little more low-key. Unfortunately, it all feels rather subdued, almost like a CBS series desperately waiting for a laugh track, and that includes the likelihood of it being extremely appealing to your parents and grandparents.

Billy Crystal directed Here Today as his third feature film outing, and he also wrote the script with Emmy-winning writer Alan Zweibel, one of the original writers on Saturday Night Live. The film was actually inspired by a short story Zweibel wrote called “The Prize, “which is likely where the inciting incident at the beginning of the trailer came from.

When Sony Pictures Classics announced the release of the movie in theaters, Crystal said, “It was a joy to write with my dear friend Alan Zweibel. To get to act with and direct the hilarious Tiffany Haddish and our fantastic cast was a blessing. I haven’t been this excited since I got my second Moderna vaccine.” He’s also joined in the movie by Penn Badgley, Laura Benanti, Louisa Krause, Anna Deavere Smith and Nyambi Nyambi.

Here’s the official synopsis for the feature film:

When veteran comedy writer Charlie Burnz (Billy Crystal) meets New York singer Emma Payge (Tiffany Haddish), they form an unlikely yet hilarious and touching friendship that kicks the generation gap aside and redefines the meaning of love and trust.

Here Today will arrive in theaters on May 7, 2021.