HBO Max is coming on May 27, and while a lot of eyes will be on the original content coming from the new streaming service, plenty of people will be happy to see the huge library of movies coming with it. Since HBO Max falls under the WarnerMedia banner, there’s a huge roster of classic movies that will be available to stream, including some that aren’t available anywhere else. The full list of classic movies that HBO Max is bringing to the table has been revealed, along with the rest of the movies from today and yesteryear, and it’s quite the cinematic feast.

HBO Max will be carrying a huge number of titles from Warner Bros. Pictures’ storied history in Hollywood, a ton of titles from the Criterion Collection, and the acclaimed Japanese animated works of Studio Ghibli. But they’ve also collected some third party titles thanks to the deals HBO previously struck with studios like Universal, 20th Century Fox, Sony Pictures and Paramount Pictures. Check out the full list of classic movies below (via Comicbook.com) to see if it makes you want to subscribe to HBO Max for $14.99 a month when it launches on May 27, or upgrade to it through one of your other services.

Keep in mind that while most of these movies will be available on launch day, some of them might take a little bit longer to show up. But let’s begin with movies from Warner Bros. Pictures, including some of the most influential movies of all-time, such as 2001: A Space Odyssey, Casablanca, Citizen Kane, Gone with the Wind, King Kong, Rebel Without a Cause, The Searchers, Singin’ in the Rain, The Wizard of Oz, and more.

Warner Bros. Classics

2001: A Space Odyssey

42nd Street

Adam’s Rib

The Adventures of Robin Hood

An American in Paris

Ben-Hur

Body Heat

Bonnie and Clyde

Bringing Up Baby

Cannery Row

Casablanca

Cheyenne Autumn

Cimarron

Citizen Kane

City of Angels

Cool Hand Luke

Countdown

Dirty Harry

Doctor Zhivago

East of Eden

Elvis: That’s the Way it is

Footlight Parade

Freaks

Giant

Girl Crazy

Gold Diggers of 1933

Gold Diggers of 1935

Gone with the Wind

How the West was Won

Keeper of the Flame

King Kong

Klute

The Little Drummer Girl

Lolita

The Maltese Falcon

Mildred Pierce

Million Dollar Mermaid

Mrs. Soffel

North by Northwest

Now, Voyager

The Nun’s Story

Pat and Mike

A Patch of Blue

The Philadelphia Story

Point Blank

Polyester

The Postman Always Rings Twice

Pride and Prejudice

Rebel Without a Cause

Rhapsody in Blue

Rio Bravo

Romance on the High Seas

The Sea of Grass

The Searchers

Shall We Dance

Shoot the Moon

Singin’ in the Rain

The Singing Nun

The Song Remains the Same

A Star is Born (1954)

A Star is Born (1976)

A Streetcar Named Desire

Strike Up the Band

Tortilla Flat

The Treasure of the Sierra Madre

Wattstax

The Wild Bunch

Without Love

The Wizard of Oz

Woman of the Year

Woodstock

Modern Warner Bros. Films and Favorites

Aquaman

Batman: Gotham Knight

Batman: Mask of the Phantasm

Batman: The Dark Knight Returns Part 1

Batman: The Dark Knight Returns Part 2

Batman & Robin

Batman Forever

Batman vs. Robin

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Blade Runner: The Final Cut

Contact

Crazy Stupid Love

Crazy Rich Asians

Critters

The Dark Knight Rises

Deep Blue Sea

The Devil’s Advocate

Drop Dead Fred

Empire of The Sun

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald

Freddy’s Dead: The Final Nightmare

Friday the 13th (2009)

Glengarry Glen Ross

Green Lantern

Gremlins

Gremlins 2: The New Batch

Hairspray (1988)

Hairspray (2007)

Harold & Kumar go to White Castle

Isn’t It Romantic

IT: Chapter 2

Joker

The LEGO Batman Movie

The LEGO Movie

Lethal Weapon

Lethal Weapon 2

Lethal Weapon 3

Lethal Weapon 4

Little Shop of Horrors

The Lord of the Rings: Return of the King

A Nightmare on Elm Street

A Nightmare On Elm Street 2: Freddy’s Revenge

A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors

A Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master

A Nightmare on Elm Street 5: The Dream Child

Police Academy

Police Academy 2: Their First Assignment

Police Academy 3: Back in Training

Police Academy 4: Citizens on Patrol

Police Academy 5: Assignment Miami Beach

Police Academy 6: City Under Siege

Police Academy: Mission to Moscow

Practical Magic

Selena

Set It Off

Shazam!

Sherlock Holmes

The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants

The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2

Snakes on a Plane

A Star Is Born (2018)

Sucker Punch

Suicide Squad

Supergirl

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (2003)

Three Kings

A Time to Kill

Wes Craven’s New Nightmare

The Witches of Eastwick

Wonder Woman

Criterion Collection

Then there’s the selection of movies from the Criterion Collection, which will be handy for those who may not want consolidate their streaming services and not pay extra for The Criterion Channel (though they do offer more titles and entertainment options besides the movies below).

The movies heading to HBO Max from the Criterion Collection include Federico Fellini’s revered 8½ and La Strada, film school staples such as Battleship Potemkin and Stagecoach,and the best of the French New Wave titles like The 400 Blows, Breathless and Le Samourai. You’ll also find Seven Samurai and The Hidden Fortress, both movies from Akira Kurosawa that were extremely influential on George Lucas’ Star Wars, and a fantastic selection of Godzilla movies.

8½

…And God Created Woman

16 Days of Glory

2 or 3 Things I Know About Her

The 3 Penny Opera

The 39 Steps

The 400 Blows

The 47 Ronin: Part 1

The 47 Ronin: Part 2

Ali: Fear Eats the Soul

Amarcord

An Angel at my Table

Ashes and Diamonds

Atlanta’s Olympic Glory

Au Revior Les Enfants

Autumn Sonata

Babette’s Feast

Battle of Algiers

Battleship Potemkin

The Beales of Grey Gardens

Beauty and the Beast

Belle De Jour

Bicycle Thieves

The Bitter Tears of Petra Von Kant

Black Girl

Black Narcissus

Black Orpheus

Blithe Spirit

The Blob

Blood Simple

Breaking the Waves

Breathless

Brief Encounter

A Brief History of Time

The Brood

Brute Force

Buena Vista Social Club

Calgary ‘88: 16 Days of Glory

Carnival of Souls

Chimes at Midnight

La Ciénaga

The Circus

City Lights

Cleo from 5 to 7

Cranes are Flying

Cries and Whispers

Crisis: Behind a Presidential Commitment

Cronos

Daisies

A Day in the Country

A Day’s Pleasure

The Daytrippers

Dead Man

Desert Hearts

Destroy All Monsters

Diabolique

Divorce Italian Style

A Dog’s Life

Don’t Look Back

Down by Law

The Earrings of Madame De

Eating Raoul

Ebirah, Horror of the Deep

Elevator to the Gallows

The Emperor Jones

The Entertainer

Equinox

Eraserhead

Europa

Europe ‘51

Eyes Without a Face

F is for Fake

Faces

Fanny and Alexander

Fantastic Planet

Fat Girl

First Man Into Space

For All Mankind

Foreign Correspondant

The Four Feathers

Fox and His Friends

The Front Page

Funny Games

George Stevens: A Filmmakers Journey

George Stevens: D-Day to Berlin

Germany Year Zero

Gidorah, The Three Headed Monster

Gimme Shelter

Godzilla

Godzilla Raids Again

Godzilla vs Mechagodzilla

Godzilla vs Megalon

Godzilla vs Gigan

Godzilla vs Hedorah

Godzilla, King of the Monsters!

The Gold Rush

The Gold Rush: 1942 Version

The Grand Olympics

Gray’s Anatomy

The Great Dictator

Great Expectations

Grey Gardens

Hamlet

Hanzo the Razor: Sword of Justice

Hanzo the Razor: The Snare

Hanzo the Razor: Who’s Got the Gold?

A Hard Day’s Night

Harlan County U.S.A

Haxan: Witchcraft Through the Ages

Hearts and Minds

Henry V

The Hidden Fortress

Hobson’s Choice

The Honeymoon Killers

Hoop Dreams

House

I Married a Witch

I Shot Jesse James

I Was a Teenage Zombie

The Idle Class

Ikiru

The Immigrant

In the Mood for Love

In Vanda’s Room

Intermezzo

Invasion of Astro-Monster

Irma Vep

Ivan the Terrible Part 1

Ivan the Terrible Part 2

Jubilee

Jules and Jim

Juliet of the Spirits

The Jungle Book

The Kid

Kill!

The Killing of a Chinese Bookie

A King in New York

The King of Kings

Knife in the Water

Kwaidan

Lady Snowblood

Lady Snowblood 2: Love Song of Vengeance

The Lady Vanishes

L’Amore

L’Argent

The Last Emperor

The Last Metro

The Last Wave

Late Autumn

Late Spring

L’Avventura

Lillehammer ‘94: Days of Glory

Limelight

The Lodger: A Story of the London Fog

Lola

Lola Montes

Lone Wolf and Cub: Baby Cart at the River Styx

Lone Wolf and Cub: Baby Cart in Peril

Lone Wolf and Cub: Baby Cart to Hades

Lone Wolf and Cub: Baby in the Land of Demons

Lone Wolf and Cub: Sword of Vengence

Lone Wolf and Cub: White Heaven in Hell

Loneliness of the Long Distance

The Long Voyage Home

Look Back in Anger

Lord of the Flies

The Lost Honor of Katarina Blum

Love in the Afternoon

Major Barbara

Man Bites Dog

The Man Who Knew Too Much

Marriage of Maria Braun

Masculin Feminin

Metropolitan

Mikey and Nicky

Modern Times

Mon Oncle

Mona Lisa

Monsieur Hulot’s Holiday

Monsieur Verdoux

Monterey Pop

The Most Dangerous Game

Mothra vs Godzilla

Mr. Arkadin

Multiple Maniacs

My Brilliant Career

My Dinner with Andre

My Life as a Dog

My Night at Maud’s

Nagano ‘98 Olympics: Stories of Honor and Glory

The Naked City

The Naked Kiss

Nanook of the North

Nice and Friendly

A Night in the Show

Night of the Living Dead

Of Mice and Men

Oliver Twist

Onibaba

Paris, Texas

Pather Panchali

Pay Day

Pepe Le Moko

Permanent Vacation

Persona

Picnic at Hanging Rock

The Pilgrim

The Player

Police Story

Primary

The Private Life of Henry the VIII

Pygmalion

Quadrophenia

Querelle

Rashomon

The Red Balloon

Red Desert

The Red Shoes

Rembrandt

The Return of Bulldog Drummond

Return of the Scarlet Pimpernel

Richard III

The Rink

The Rise of Catherine the Great

The Rite

The River

Rodan

Rome Open City

A Room with a View

The Ruling Class

The Runner

Sabotage

Safety Last!

Salesman

Le Samourai

Samurai Trilogy 1: Musashi Miyamoto

Samurai Trilogy 2: Duel at Ichijoji Temple

Samurai Trilogy 3: Duel at Ganryu Island

Satan’s Brew

Sawdust and Tinsel

Scanners

The Scarlet Pimpernel

Scenes From a Marriage

Schizopolis

Seance on a Wet Afternoon

Secrets and Lies

Senso

Seoul 1988

Seven Samurai

Seventh Seal

The Seventh Veil

Shadows

Shock Corridor

Shoot the Piano Player

The Shooting

The Shop on Main Street

Shoulder Arms

Sisters

Smithereens

Solaris

Son of Godzilla

Speedy

Stagecoach

La Strada

Stranger Than Paradise

The Stranger

Stromboli

Summertime

Sunnyside

Sweetie

Taste of Cherry

A Taste of Honey

Terror of Mechagodzilla

The Testement of Dr Mabuse

That Hamilton Woman

The Thief of Bagdad

Three Colors: Blue

Three Colors: Red

Three Colors: White

Throne of Blood

Through a Glass Darkly

Tie Me Up! Tie Me Down!

Time Bandits

The Times of Harvey Milk

The Tin Drum

To Be or not To Be

Tokyo Olympiad

Tokyo Story

Tom Jones

The Trial of Joan of Arc

True Stories

Twin Peaks: Fire Walk with Me

Two English Girls

Ugetsu

Umberto D.

The Umbrellas of Cherbourg

Under the Volacno

Vampyr

Victim

Vivre Sa Vie

Voyage to Italy

The Wages of Fear

War and Peace

The War of the Gargantuas

The War Room

Watership Down

Weekend

Wild Strrawberries

Wings of Desire

Wise Blood

Withnail and I

A Woman of Paris

A Woman Under the Influence

The X From Outer Space

Yojimbo

Young and Innocent

Young Girls

Z

Third Party Titles

There will also be a selection of third party titles that aren’t from Warner Bros., but HBO Max picked up the rights to in order to beef up their library. They include movies that hop around to all the streaming services like Annie Hall, Good Will Hunting, Mona Lisa Smile, Planes, Trains & Automobiles, Pretty in Pink, and Tropic Thunder. But this list also includes the library of Studio Ghibli titles that are not easily found on US streaming services, including Howl’s Moving Castle, Kiki’s Delivery Service, My Neighbor Totoro, Princess Mononoke, Spirited Away, and more.