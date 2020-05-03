HBO Max doesn’t arrive until May 27, but WarnerMedia is allowing prospective subscribers to sign up for their first year of the new subscription streaming service for a discounted price of $11.99 per month. That’s 20% off the standard $14.99 per month, less than a year of Netflix’s standard high-definition streaming plan at $12.99, and the same as Hulu’s ad-free subscription. Find out how you can take advantage of this promotional price below.

Variety called our attention to the HBO Max discount subscription, which gives you an entire year of the service for a promotional price directly through WarnerMedia. Since the service won’t launch until May 27, you’ll get access to HBO Now right away. However, this promotional price is only available to new HBO Now subscribers and “returning eligible” subscribers who had the service before but canceled it. You’ll have to head over to the HBO Max website to see if you qualify for the promotional price.

For some reason, there’s only “a limited number of subscriptions to this HBO Now/HBO Max promotional offer,” so if you’re interested, you may want to act fast. But that could just be a ploy to get more people to sign up for an entire year right away.

If you’re a current HBO Now subscriber, or you have HBO Go through your cable subscriber, you won’t automatically be upgraded to HBO Max (unless you accessed HBO through another service like Hulu). However, if you’re paying for either service, it would make more sense to subscribe to HBO Max instead, because you’ll be getting all that HBO has to offer along with a a lot more streaming options, and you likely won’t even have to pay more.

For those who don’t qualify for this HBO Max discount, you might still get a good deal on the subscription service if you’re an AT&T customer. Here are all the HBO Max promotions available for AT&T customers:

HBO will be included in DirecTV Premier and Lo Maximo, U-verse U400, U450, and U450 Latino and AT&T TV NOW MAX packages, as well as a new AT&T TV Premier package coming soon.

New AT&T TV Choice, Xtra, or Ultimate, and Optimo Mas packages and current AT&T TV Choice, Xtra, or Ultimate, and Optimo Mas customers will be eligible for one year of HBO Max.

Existing customers on many AT&T video packages will be eligible for HBO and HBO Max for 3 months, at no charge.

HBO Max will be included with the AT&T Internet 1000 plan at no additional charge.

New and existing AT&T internet customers can sign up for a special offer for 1 month free of HBO Max.

HBO Max will be included with AT&T Unlimited Elite wireless plans.

All other new and current AT&T wireless customers on AT&T Unlimited Extra, Unlimited Starter, and AT&T Mobile Share plans can sign up for a special offer for 1 month free of HBO Max.

Keep in mind that some of the original programming that HBO Max is slated to offer won’t immediately be available. Thanks to the coronavirus pandemic shutting down production in Hollywood, many originals have been delayed. But at launch, HBO Max will have the comedy series Love Life starring Anna Kendrick, the Sundance selected documentary On the Record, the underground ballroom dance competition Legendary, YouTuber LaurDIY’s crafting show Craftopia, a new Looney Tunes Cartoons series from Warner Bros. Animation, and Sesame Workshop’s The Not Too Late Show with Elmo. You can see the trailers for those shows over here.

HBO Max launches on May 27, 2020.