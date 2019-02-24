The Righteous Gemstones is also briefly teased, showing off Danny McBride, Adam DeVine and John Goodman as the title televangelist family who have a long tradition of deviance, greed and charitable work — all in the name of the Lord Jesus Christ. McBride is also writing, directing and executive producing.

Switching gears a little bit, Kathryn Hahn stars in Mrs. Fletcher, a new series about a divorced woman who jumpstarts her love life by adopting a sexy new persona and discovers that her world is full of unexpected and sometimes complicated erotic possibilities. Casey Wilson, Owen Teague and Jen Richards also star in the series, which adapts the book of the same name by The Leftovers author Tom Perrotta, and is directed and executive produced by Nicole Holofcener.

There’s also footage from Years and Years, an upcoming six-part limited series starring Emma Thompson as Vivienne Rook, an outspoken celebrity turned political figure whose controversial opinions divide the nation. The cast also includes Rory Kinnear (Spectre), T’Nia Miller (Obey), Russell Tovey (Quantico), Jessica Hynes (Paddington 2), Ruth Madeley (Cold Feet) and Anne Reid (Last Tango in Halifax). The series is written and executive produced by Russell T. Davies, and Simon Cellan Jones (Jessica Jones, Boardwalk Empire) will also direct and executive produce.

Watchmen has some a small tease on display here, joining the previous quick glimpse we got of the show. Set in an alternate history where “superheroes” are treated as outlaws, this drama series from executive producer Damon Lindelof embraces the nostalgia of the original groundbreaking graphic novel of the same name while attempting to break new ground of its own. The cast includes Regina King, Jeremy Irons, Don Johnson, Jean Smart, Tim Blake Nelson, Louis Gossett Jr., Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Andrew Howard, Tom Mison, Frances Fisher, Jacob Ming-Trent, Sara Vickers and Dylan Schombing.

HBO also teased their adaptation of Philip Pullman’s His Dark Materials trilogy, which has a two season order at both HBO and BBC. The first season follows Lyra (Dafne Keen of Logan), a seemingly ordinary but brave young woman from another world. Lyra’s search for a kidnapped friend uncovers a sinister plot involving stolen children, and becomes a quest to understand a mysterious phenomenon called Dust. As she journeys through the worlds, including our own, Lyra meets a determined and courageous boy called Will. Together they encounter extraordinary beings and dangerous secrets, with the fate of both the living — and the dead — in their hands. The series also stars James McAvoy, Ruth Wilson, and Lin-Manuel Miranda, all working from a script by Jack Thorne (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child). Tom Hooper, Dawn Shadforth, Otto Bathhurst, Euros Lyn and Jamie Childs share directing duties.