HBO knows what you want: teasers! The cable network has a big year ahead in 2019, with the final season of Game of Thrones airing, along with their Watchmen show, Big Little Lies season 2, and more. To get everyone hyped up, HBO has released a 2019 teaser that features our first look at Watchmen TV series footage, along with a Game of Thrones season 8 tease, a clip from Big Little Lies season 2, and more. Check it out below.

Watchmen TV Series Footage and More

Watchmen

Oh wow, there’s a lot to unpack here! And by a lot I mean…not much at all. The footage on display in this teaser is vague enough to be mysterious, but intriguing enough to get you excited. First and foremost, let’s talk about Watchmen. The HBO series inspired by Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons iconic graphic novel has us all curious. Rather than just adapt the comic, showrunner Damon Lindelof is crafting a sequel – a story set in the same world as the comic, but 30 years later. “We have no desire to ‘adapt’ the twelve issues Mr. Moore and Mr. Gibbons created thirty years ago. Those issues are sacred ground and will not be retread nor recreated nor reproduced nor rebooted. They will however be remixed,” Lindelof said.

The footage here mostly displays those masked police officers that we previously saw in the first-look from the series. Who are they? What are they up to? We don’t know yet. We do know that in the world of Watchmen, masked superheroes are outlawed. So it’s interesting to see that it’s now the police wearing the masks. The footage also gives us a glimpse of Jeremy Irons, who, as we exclusively reported, is playing the older version of Adrian Veidt, aka Ozymandias. There’s also a super-quick glimpse of someone who looks a lot like Rorschach. But it’s probably not Rorschach, since that character was blown to smithereens in the Watchmen comic. Then again, this could be from a flashback.

In addition to this footage, the Watchmen Instagram account has uploaded three panels of isolated footage from the show.

Set in an alternate history where “superheroes” are treated as outlaws, this drama series from executive producer Damon Lindelof embraces the nostalgia of the original groundbreaking graphic novel of the same name while attempting to break new ground of its own. The cast includes: Regina King, Jeremy Irons, Don Johnson, Jean Smart, Tim Blake Nelson, Louis Gossett Jr., Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Andrew Howard, Tom Mison, Frances Fisher, Jacob Ming-Trent, Sara Vickers and Dylan Schombing. Produced for HBO by White Rabbit in association with Warner Bros. Television, based on characters from DC; executive producer/writer Damon Lindelof; executive producer/pilot director, Nicole Kassell; executive producer, Tom Spezialy; executive producer/director, Stephen Williams; executive producer, Joseph Iberti. Debuts in 2019.

Game of Thrones Season 8

The Game of Thrones season 8 footage is short and sweet. Daenerys and Jon Snow stroll up to Sansa, who then says: “Winterfell is yours, your grace.” And the crowd goes wild! I’ll confess I stopped watching Game of Thrones around season 3, so none of this is that exciting for me. But I’m sure fans are all-in on whatever the heck is going on here. The eight-episode final season will premiere in April 2019. But don’t worry, it won’t be the end of Game of Thrones. There’s already a Game of Thrones prequel in the works, starring Naomi Watts.

Big Little Lies Season 2

Last but not least, the teaser also features our first look at Big Little Lies season 2. The brief snippet reveals the female leads – Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon, Shailene Woodley, Laura Dern, and Zoë Kravitz – in a police line-up, clearly following the concluding events of season 1. We also have our first look at Meryl Streep as Mary Louise Wright, the mother of Perry Wright (Alexander Skarsgård), husband of Kidman’s character. Without giving away season 1 spoilers, let’s just say that Mary’s arrival is going to be…awkward. Big Little Lies was originally intended to be a one-and-done limited series, but the show was so warmly received by audiences and critics, and the cast had such a great time working together, that a second season was ordered. Andrea Arnold is directing this new season, which will arrive sometime this year.