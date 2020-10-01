Hasbro’s crowdfunded toy initiative HasLab has fully funded some pretty big collectible projects. The first was a massive playset of Jabba’s Sail Barge from Return of the Jedi scaled to 3.75-inch figures. They also successfully funded an enormous Unicron figure from Transformers. And most recently, there was the giant Sentinel crafted to tower over Marvel Legends X-Men figures. Now the latest project goes back to Star Wars, but with a vehicle from the new Disney+ series The Mandalorian.

In the first season of The Mandalorian, the titular bounty hunter cruises around space in his ship, known as the Razor Crest. And HasLab has created a vehicle playset of the entire ship, again scaled to the 3.75-inch action figures from The Vintage Collection. It’s incredibly detailed, and the good news is it’s already funded and has unlocked the two bonus tiers. The bad news is that it’s an incredible expensive collectible. Check out The Mandalorian ship playset and get more details below.

HasLab’s The Mandalorian Ship Playset

At 30 inches long (with the main cannons), 20 inches wide, and 10.5 inches tall when it’s sitting on the landing gear, this is one of the largest vehicles ever created for The Vintage Collection. And with a ship that big, it had to be incredible detailed, so here’s some of the key features that make it so great:

The cockpit opens to reveal a fully detailed interior with three seats that fit Vintage Collection figures

Detachable engines and removable hull panels to recreate the season 1 scenes of the Jawas breaking down the ship for scrap

A weapons locker with included, removable, show-inspired weapons accessories to make sure your figures are always ready for whatever the galaxy throws at them

A carbon freezing chamber and cargo hold with cargo netting

Bounty hunters can make an entrance — or a fast exit — with opening rear and side doors and lowering ramps

Removable landing gear

Bunk area with space for a figure to hide

A gross toilet

An exclusive figure of The Mandalorian in Beskar armor with a one-of-a-kind soft-goods cape

The HasLab project launched on September 25, and it quickly met the goal of 6,000 backers. In fact, it’s already reached both of the bonus tiers after hitting 8,000 and 10,000 backers in the days that followed. The two bonuses are an escape pod that can be added to the vehicle, and an exclusive figure of The Child (aka Baby Yoda), complete with his little pram.

Now for the bad news. If you want to back this project and get a Razor Crest of your own, it’s going to cost you $349.99. That’s quite the hefty price tag for a toy, but it does look impressively crafted. And these kind of ships in The Vintage Collection aren’t super plentiful. It will undoubtedly look great on a shelf, especially when it’s fully painted and set up with all your action figures. You have until 11:59 P.M. on November 9, 2020 to commit to buy one, and it will ship in the fall of 2021.