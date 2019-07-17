This is Unicrons planet mode, which measures 30 inches in diameter. The planet-eating jaws are geared to open and surrounded by posable planetary rings. And since this massive toy weighs about 19 pounds, the planet mode comes with a custom stand to keep it hovering in the air.

But Unicron wouldn’t be one of the Transformers if it didn’t have a robot mode, and you can see that above. When transformed into a robot, Unicron stands over 27 inches tall and has 50 points of articulation, moving eyes, and an articulated mouth with movable teeth to make him that much more menacing.

Now for the bad news: If you want this Unicron figure, you’ll have to pledge to pay $574.99. However, since this is a HasLab project, it needs 8,000 backers in order to officially go into production. The project has until 11:59pm ET on August 31, 2019 to reach that number, and at the time of this writing it has 1,176 backers already.

The good news is you won’t be charged unless this goal is actually met by the time that window is up. After that, it won’t ship until early in 2021, so you’ll be waiting for awhile even after the goal is met.

You can get more details and see more pictures of the Transformers Unicron action figure over at Hasbro Pulse.