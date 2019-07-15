Last year, Hasbro started a new crowdfunding initiative for unique and expensive toys called HasLab. It began with a massive Star Wars playset of Jabba the Hutt’s sail barge from Return of the Jedi that cost $500. The project ended up meeting its goal, and everyone who supported the project got their own sail barge scaled to 3 and 3/4 inch Star Wars figures. But HasLab’s next project isn’t quite as expensive, and it might have a little more appeal to the general public.

HasLab has announced their next crowdfunded project is a life-size replica of the beloved Sesame Street character known as Cookie Monster. It’s not exactly an action figure, but it’s not a full fledged puppet either. It’s a fully poseable, screen accurate blue plush replica of Cookie Monster with a skeleton that allows his arms, legs and fingers to be positioned in endless ways. Check it out and find out how you can pre-order it below.

Life-Size Cookie Monster Replica

Here’s everything that comes with the life-size Cookie Monster replica from HasLab:

Full-size, photorealistic, poseable Cookie Monster replica

2 original artwork lithographs

Certificate of Authenticity

To-be-revealed accessory

Premium packaging celebrating 50 years of Cookie Monster

The Cookie Monster replica stands 38 inches tall, 20 inches wide, 19 inches deep, and weighs 10 pounds. In addition to the fully poseable body and limbs, Cookie Monster also has googly eyes. And that “to-be-revealed accessory” better be a damn cookie. Cookie Monster looks incredible, and the pricetag isn’t bad at just $299.99, and you won’t be charged until the project actually reaches its goal. So how do you get one?

In order for the Cookie Monster replica to be made, it has to reach 3,000 orders in 45 days. The project has been active for a few days now, but you have until 11:59pm ET on August 25, 2019 to help meet the goal. At the time of this writing, they’ve got 214 backers, but surely that will keep going up as word gets around. Head over to HasLab to get your order in and find out more about the Cookie Monster replica.