After making his feature film debut in Christopher Nolan’s war drama Dunkirk, recording superstar Harry Styles looks to be putting some more focus on his acting career. Along with recently being cast in Olivia Wilde’s new film Don’t Worry Darling, Harry Styles is now in final negotiations to star in My Policeman, an adaptation of Bethan Robert‘s novel of the same name, which focuses on a love triangle between a policeman, his wife, and a secret lover.

Collider has new of Harry Styles starring in the My Policeman movie, which is set up at Amazon Studios with Greg Berlanti on board to produce with his husband Robbie Rogers and his production partner Sarah Schechter through their newly named Berlanti/Schechter Productions. Tony Award winner Michael Grandage (Genius) will direct from a script by Oscar-nominated writer Ron Nyswaner (Philadelphia). Cora Palfrey and Philip Herd will also produce for Independent Film Company along with Grandage through his MGC production banner.

For those who may not be familiar with the book, here’s the official synopsis

It is in 1950s’ Brighton that Marion first catches sight of Tom. He teaches her to swim in the shadow of the pier and Marion is smitten—determined her love will be enough for them both. A few years later in Brighton Museum Patrick meets Tom. Patrick is besotted with Tom and opens his eyes to a glamorous, sophisticated new world. Tom is their policeman, and in this age it is safer for him to marry Marion. The two lovers must share him, until one of them breaks and three lives are destroyed.

Joining Harry Styles in the movie, which may not go by the title My Policeman, will be Lily James (Baby Driver, Cinderella) as Tom’s wife Marion. The role of Patrick has not been cast yet. However, there might be the need for multiple actors to play the roles of Tom, Marion, and Patrick, because the movie will be told through a narrative that flashes back from when the characters are elderly in the 1990s. Patrick, now an invalid man, is taken in by Tom and Marion, and the two begin to revisit the love triangle that shook all of their relationships 40 years earlier, when homosexuality was illegal.

This sounds like it has the making of a prestige drama, the kind that Amazon may be looking to be a contender during awards season, presumably in 2021. This will be a true test of Harry Styles’ acting chops. Though Dunkirk was certainly a solid performance from the singer and songwriter, this will be a lead role resting on his shoulders.