Deadline is reporting that Harry Styles is joining the cast of Don’t Worry Darling, the latest film from Booksmart director Olivia Wilde. Styles is taking over for Shia LaBeouf, who had to drop out of the project. Florence Pugh and Chris Pine also star in the movie, which is “set in an isolated, utopian community in the 1950s California desert.” Previous reports claimed the film is a “psychological thriller about a 1950s housewife whose reality begins to crack, revealing a disturbing truth underneath.”

Katie Silberman, who c0-wrote Booksmart, penned the screenplay based on a spec script by Shane and Carey Van Dyke. The Deadline story says that Styles impressed “Wilde and Pugh during an initial meeting” and “the feeling was mutual to get Styles to sign on to the project.” So good for you, Harry Styles. Finally, things are going your way!

There’s really nothing to not like here, I guess. Styles was pretty darn good in Dunkirk, so I’m up for seeing him in more movies. And Pugh, Johnson, and Pine are already established as being very good performers in their own right. Plus, I was a big fan of Wilde’s Booksmart, and am curious to see what she does next. And she’s certainly keeping busy. In addition to Don’t Worry Darling, Wilde also has a film called Perfect in the works for Searchlight Pictures, as well as a movie that’s part of the Sony Spider-Man universe.

Don’t Worry Darling is being described as a “high profile project” that “is gaining momentum,” with hopes to start production this fall.