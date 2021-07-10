Are you ready to have a magic wand battle over the skies of London… in New York City? Harry Potter New York, the flagship store in Manhattan next to the famous Flatiron Building, has a new virtual reality experience coming to it, which will allow guests to do that and so much more.

Located at 935 Broadway in Manhattan, Harry Potter New York just held its grand opening earlier this summer on June 3. The store offers shoppers “the largest collection of Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts products under one roof.” Why waste time at Macy’s over on 34th street? There hasn’t been a miracle sighted there since 1994. The real magic these days seems to come from Harry Potter New York. That includes VR experiences.

Harry Potter VR Experiences Details

WarnerMedia has announced that there are two brand new immersive experiences coming to Harry Potter New York. “Chaos at Hogwarts” and “Wizards Take Flight” are exclusive to this store. You won’t find them at the Wizarding World of Harry Potter down in Universal Orlando Resort or in any of the other Universal theme parks around the world.

Here’s what guests can expect from the two experiences:

“Chaos at Hogwarts” lets hopeful witches and wizards step into a magical journey to Hogwarts Castle and become part of the adventure where magical creatures and secrets await. Wands at the ready! “Wizards Take Flight” prepares guests for flight as they fly on brooms with the thrills of a magical wand battle against Death Eaters over the skies of London and free fly around the enchanting grounds of Hogwarts Castle. Accio Firebolt!

It feels like it’s been forever and a day since the last Fantastic Beasts movie. Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them hit theaters in 2016, followed closely by the sequel, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, in 2018. Since then, screenwriter, author, and Harry Potter creator J.K. Rowling has courted controversy in the media for her views on transgender people. Johnny Depp’s reputation has also taken a hit, so much so that Mads Mikkelsen is replacing the actor as Grindelwald in the third, as-yet-untitled Fantastic Beasts film.

If all goes well, that film should finally see the light of day in 2022. In the meantime, if you’re in the Manhattan area, you can stop by Harry Potter New York and check out “Chaos at Hogwarts” and “Wizards Take Flight.” (Note that the store is currently using a Virtual Queue system to manage capacity.) The two new VR experiences open on July 15, 2021.