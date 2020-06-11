Following J.K. Rowling‘s anti-transgender tweets, and her 3,600-word manifesto in which the Harry Potter author dug her heels in even further, the stars of the Wizarding World films are coming out in support of the transgender community to condemn Rowling’s comments.

Emma Watson and Fantastic Beasts star Eddie Redmayne follow in the steps of Daniel Radcliffe, who penned a beautifully worded essay for the LGBTQ organization The Trevor Project earlier this week, by publicly speaking out in support of transgender rights and criticizing Rowling’s recent statements, which many have criticized as hawking dangerous rhetoric that distorts ideas of gender identity.

Emma Watson, an outspoken feminist activist who has previously shown support for transgender rights on social media, tweeted a short statement in response to Rowling’s anti-transgender comments, saying succinctly, “Trans people are who they say they are and deserve to live their lives without being constantly questioned or told they aren’t who they say they are.”

Trans people are who they say they are and deserve to live their lives without being constantly questioned or told they aren’t who they say they are. — Emma Watson (@EmmaWatson) June 10, 2020

Watson continued her statement in a Twitter thread, writing, “I want my trans followers to know that I and so many other people around the world see you, respect you and love you for who you are” and sharing two organizations that advocate for transgender rights that she plans to donate to, encouraging her followers to do the same.

Redmayne, who plays the lead of the Harry Potter spin-off films Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them and earned an Oscar nomination for playing transgender pioneer Lili Elbe in The Danish Girl, gave his strong support for the transgender community in a statement to Variety:

“As someone who has worked with both J.K. Rowling and members of the trans community, I wanted to make it absolutely clear where I stand. I disagree with Jo’s comments. Trans women are women, trans men are men and non-binary identities are valid. I would never want to speak on behalf of the community but I do know that my dear transgender friends and colleagues are tired of this constant questioning of their identities, which all too often results in violence and abuse. They simply want to live their lives peacefully, and it’s time to let them do so.”

Harry Potter actors Katie Leung and Evanna Lynch and Cursed Child actor Noma Dumezweni took to Twitter to show their support for the transgender community, with Leung teasing a thread on her controversially-named character Cho Chang — whose name evokes Chinese stereotypes — before sharing a thread of charitable organizations that support transgender people.

So, you want my thoughts on Cho Chang? Okay, here goes…(thread) — Katie Leung (@Kt_Leung) June 7, 2020

Here are my thoughts. Sending love to all. ?????????? pic.twitter.com/P30YHfnzBN — Evanna Lynch (@Evy_Lynch) June 9, 2020

1. Dear Jo – Marsha P. Johnson. Sylvia Rivera. Indya Moore. Angelica Ross. Tamara Adrián. Rebecca Root. Isis King. Laverne Cox. Caitlyn Jenner. Lily and Lana Wachowski. Trace Lysette. Andreja Pejic. Tracey Norman. Janet Mock. APRIL ASHLEY… etc, etc, Wikipedia.. — Noma (@MissDumezweni) June 7, 2020

Despite Rowling’s best efforts to tarnish her legacy and the impact that the Harry Potter series has had on people around the world, it looks like the Harry Potter kids (and adults) are all right, at least.