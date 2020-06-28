Before the Independence Day holiday weekend begins, Disney+ will kick off the patriotic celebrations with the debut of their live recording of the Broadway hit Hamilton. Created by and starring Lin-Manuel Miranda, the hip-hop musical tells the story of historical figure Alexander Hamilton, including his interactions with the likes of George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, and of course, Aaron Burr. A new Hamilton trailer and clip have arrived to tease the musical’s arrival on Disney+ this week, including a peek at one of the more famous songs from the show.

Hamilton Trailer

The Hamilton trailer shows off even more footage from the show, including a better glimpse at some of the supporting stars. There’s also a better look at the variety of shots being employed to make this an immersive musical experience, one that gives you a seat better than any you’ll find in an actual theater (even though there’s still plenty of magic that comes from seeing it on stage in front of you).

In addition, here’s a clip from the show featuring Leslie Odom Jr. (Smash) performing “The Room Where It Happens”:

Hamilton also stars Daveed Diggs as Marquis de Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson, Renée Elise Goldsberry as Angelica Schuyler, Jonathan Groff as King George, Christopher Jackson as George Washington, Jasmine Cephas Jones as Peggy Schuyler/Maria Reynolds, Okieriete Onaodowan as Hercules Mulligan/James Madison, Anthony Ramos as John Laurens/Philip Hamilton, and Phillipa Soo as Eliza Hamilton.

An unforgettable cinematic stage performance, the filmed version of the original Broadway production of “Hamilton” combines the best elements of live theater, film and streaming to bring the cultural phenomenon to homes around the world for a thrilling, once-in-a-lifetime experience. “Hamilton” is the story of America then, told by America now. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, “Hamilton” has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theatre—a musical that has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education.

Hamilton arrives exclusively on Disney+ on July 3, 2020.