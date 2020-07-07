The members of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences know all about the filmed version of Lin-Manuel Miranda‘s Hamilton on Disney+, but when it comes to whether or not the movie will be eligible for Oscars at next year’s ceremony, the Academy rule-makers will, to quote one of the musical’s songs, say no to this. Looks like Miranda won’t be putting any Hamilton Oscars on his shelf next to the Grammys, Pulitzer Prize for Drama, Billboard Music Award, and other prizes the show has racked up over the years.



Sorry, Hamilton fans: Miranda won’t be able to “blow us all away” with a memorable Oscar speech. At least, not for this movie. Maybe his feature directorial debut – an adaptation of Tick, Tick…Boom! starring Andrew Garfield – will give him that chance. But Vulture spoke with a source at the AMPAS who said, “as a recorded stage production, Hamilton is not eligible for awards consideration.”

One might say that Hamilton‘s award-winning run has been “non-stop” since the musical first debuted Off-Broadway back in 2015. But if Miranda was thinking about “what comes next”, hoping an Oscar for the Disney+ version would “be enough,” and he was ready to “wait for it” until next year’s ceremony, it appears that he’ll never be “satisfied.”

