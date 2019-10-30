Andrew Garfield has been tapped to star in Lin-Manuel Miranda‘s feature directorial debut. The Under the Silver Lake star will play the lead in Miranda’s Tick, Tick… Boom!, an adaptation of the autobiographical Off-Broadway show written by Rent playwright Jonathan Larson. Garfield is the first actor cast in the Tick, Tick Boom movie since Netflix won the anticipated adaptation in a heated bidding war earlier this year.

Deadline reports that Garfield has been cast to star in Tick, Tick… Boom!, Miranda’s feature directorial debut for Netflix. The film adapts Larson’s Off Broadway show that precedes the playwright’s wildly successful musical Rent, for which he won the Pulitzer Prize and four Tony’s posthumously. Larson tragically passed the night before Rent‘s first Off Broadway preview performance.

Garfield will be playing a fictionalized version of Larson in Tick, Tick… Boom!, which follows Jon, an “aspiring theater composer who waits tables in New York City while writing Superbia, which he hopes will be the great American musical that will finally give him his big career break,” according to Deadline. Here is the plot synopsis via Deadline:

The young man is feeling pressure from his girlfriend Susan, who is tired of continuing to put her life on hold for Jon’s career aspiration. Meanwhile, Jon’s best friend and roommate Michael has given up on his creative dream and has taken a high paying advertising job on Madison Avenue and is preparing to move out. As Jon approaches his 30th birthday, he is overcome with anxiety, wondering if his own impossible dream is worth the cost.

Steven Levenson, (Dear Evan Hanson, Fosse/Verdon) is adapting the script from Larson’s original stage show. Imagine Entertainment principals Brian Grazer and Ron Howard are producing Tick, Tick… Boom! with Imagine’s Julie Oh, and Miranda, while Julie Larson, Levenson and Celia Costas are the exec producers.

This is Miranda’s first time directing a feature film, but after the roaring success of Hamilton and successful performances on the big and small screen, there doesn’t seem like there’s anything the multihypenate can’t do. Now he’s got a talented star like Garfield to star in a film connected to the life of the playwright of one of the most beloved long-running musicals. It seems like only a matter of time before Miranda has another hit on his hands.