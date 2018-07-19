Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda is not throwing away his shot…to direct his first feature film.

Miranda – Broadway sensation, multiple Tony Award winner, and future star of Disney’s Mary Poppins Returns – is stepping behind the camera for his feature directorial debut, a film adaptation of a musical called Tick, Tick…Boom! Read all about it below.

Deadline has all the details about Tick, Tick…Boom!, which is an autobiographical musical based on the life of the late Jonathan Larson, who also created the smash hit Rent. Miranda, who once played the lead role in Tick, Tick…Boom! in an Off Broadway production, will make his debut behind the camera for Imagine Entertainment, while Dear Evan Hansen‘s book writer Steven Levensen will write the film’s screenplay. Here’s the synopsis:

Set in 1990, Tick, Tick…Boom! tells the story of Jon, an aspiring theater composer who is waiting tables in New York City while writing Superbia – which he hopes will be the next great American musical and finally give him his big break. Jon is also feeling pressure from his girlfriend Susan, who is tired of continuing to put her life on hold for Jon’s career aspirations. Meanwhile, his best friend and roommate Michael, has given up on his creative aspirations for a high paying advertising job on Madison Avenue and is about to move out. As Jon approaches his 30th birthday, he is overcome with anxiety – wondering if his dream is worth the cost.

Miranda will produce alongside Imagine’s Ron Howard and Brian Grazer; Jonathan Larson’s sister Julie will serve as executive producer.

“Tick, Tick…Boom! first entered my life in college when I was lucky enough to snag a seat at the Jane Street Theater in 2001,” Miranda said. “Jonathan Larson’s captivating storytelling in Rent first taught me that musicals could be contemporary, true to life, and depict your own experiences. But it was Tick, Tick…Boom! that solidified that drive in me to hone my own voice as a playwright. On stage, playing the role of ‘Jon’ in 2014 was one of my most honored achievements. To now have the opportunity to make my film directorial debut, in collaboration with the Larson Family and this incredible creative team, and to adapt a work I love so deeply, is a humbling privilege. Together, we aim to honor Jonathan’s legacy and continue to position his work to inspire the next generation of storytellers.”

Miranda is no stranger to Hollywood. He collaborated with J.J. Abrams on some music in the cantina scene in Star Wars: The Force Awakens, co-wrote the music for Disney’s Moana, is working on an adaptation of The Kingkiller Chronicle for Showtime, and has acted in shows like The Sopranos, How I Met Your Mother, and Curb Your Enthusiasm.

Earlier this year, Miranda teamed up with Dear Evan Hansen star Ben Platt to record a mashup song called “Found/Tonight,” which blends Hamilton’s “The Story of Tonight” and Dear Evan Hansen’s “You Will Be Found.” Check it out below, as well as the entire soundtrack for Tick, Tick…Boom!: