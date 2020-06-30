The much-hyped film version of Lin-Manuel Miranda‘s acclaimed Broadway hit Hamilton is arriving on Disney+ in just a few days, but the streaming service knows the musical’s rabid fan base will never be satisfied by just the movie itself. So as an added bonus, Disney+ will also release a new Hamilton documentary which features the original cast reunited to talk about the origins and legacy of the musical. Get more details below.



Entertainment Weekly reports that a new Hamilton documentary, entitled Hamilton In-Depth With Kelley Carter, will be debuting on Disney+ this Friday, accompanying the release of the movie. Produced by The Undefeated, ESPN+, and Disney+, the documentary will consist of journalist Kelley L. Carter hosting a virtual roundtable conversation with Miranda and his co-stars Daveed Diggs, Leslie Odom Jr., Christopher Jackson, Phillipa Soo, Renée Elise Goldsberry, and director Thomas Kail: