We’ll never be satisfied until we see Hamilton in its entirety on Disney+ on July 3. But a new clip of one of its most beloved songs might help ease the tension a little. Disney+ has released a new Hamilton clip that shows a snippet of the iconic “Satisfied” number, performed by Renée Elise Goldsberry. Watch the new Hamilton clip below.

Hamilton Clip

Every great musical needs one great song about unrequited love, and Hamilton delivers in spades with “Satisfied,” one of the most popular songs from the Tony-winning Broadway sensation. Performed with raw power by Renée Elise Goldsberry, the R&B ballad peels back Angelica Schuyler’s facade as she gives a toast to her sister Eliza and Alexander Hamilton, revealing a different perspective of the fateful night when they all met.

The “rewind” part hits even harder in this filmed version, as director Thomas Kail switches from close-ups to birds eye view shots to give an even more surreal vision of an already stunning piece of staging. Sadly, the clip cuts off before we can get to the real meat of the song (and before we can get to Goldsberry’s rapidfire rapping), but it’s a nice teaser for what’s to come and the immersive filming style that will make this version of Hamilton so unique.

Hamilton also stars Lin-Manuel Miranda as Alexander Hamilton, Daveed Diggs as Marquis de Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson, Renée Elise Goldsberry as Angelica Schuyler, Jonathan Groff as King George, Christopher Jackson as George Washington, Jasmine Cephas Jones as Peggy Schuyler/Maria Reynolds, Okieriete Onaodowan as Hercules Mulligan/James Madison, Anthony Ramos as John Laurens/Philip Hamilton, and Phillipa Soo as Eliza Hamilton. The cast and crew of Hamilton also recently teased how the Hamilton film will be a snapshot of the show when it was filmed in June 2016.

Here is the synopsis for Hamilton:

An unforgettable cinematic stage performance, the filmed version of the original Broadway production of “Hamilton” combines the best elements of live theater, film and streaming to bring the cultural phenomenon to homes around the world for a thrilling, once-in-a-lifetime experience. “Hamilton” is the story of America then, told by America now. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, “Hamilton” has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theatre—a musical that has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education.

Hamilton arrives exclusively on Disney+ on July 3, 2020, just in time for Independence Day.