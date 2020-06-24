Hamilton arrives on Disney+ next week, just in time to give you something patriotic to watch for the July 4th holiday weekend. The first trailer for the recorded presentation of the Broadway sensation just arrived last weekend, and now a new Hamilton clip has debuted online that further shows how the Broadway production was recorded, complete with the original cast, to give viewers the ultimate immersive experience.

Hamilton Clip

The Hamilton clip comes from early in the show when Lin-Manuel Miranda takes the stage as Alexander Hamilton, complete with an introduction by Leslie Odom Jr. as Aaron Burr. In this clip, you can see how close-ups are employed by the camera crew, which was able to get right up in Miranda’s face. This appears to be achieved by having cameras on cranes out in the audience rather than having a camera on stage, which would have likely created some problems with the choreography.

For most, this will be the easiest way to experience the stage phenomenon, especially since there’s no indication as to when stage productions will be able to return in the aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic. Even when there wasn’t a pandemic to worry about, getting good seats to one of the traveling productions of Hamilton was rather difficult. By watching it on Disney+, not only do you have the best seat in the house, but you get to see the show with the original cast, even though there will be a few minor changes to the soundtrack.

Hamilton also stars Daveed Diggs as Marquis de Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson, Renée Elise Goldsberry as Angelica Schuyler, Jonathan Groff as King George, Christopher Jackson as George Washington, Jasmine Cephas Jones as Peggy Schuyler/Maria Reynolds, Okieriete Onaodowan as Hercules Mulligan/James Madison, Anthony Ramos as John Laurens/Philip Hamilton, and Phillipa Soo as Eliza Hamilton.

An unforgettable cinematic stage performance, the filmed version of the original Broadway production of “Hamilton” combines the best elements of live theater, film and streaming to bring the cultural phenomenon to homes around the world for a thrilling, once-in-a-lifetime experience. “Hamilton” is the story of America then, told by America now. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, “Hamilton” has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theatre—a musical that has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education.

Hamilton arrives exclusively on Disney+ on July 3, 2020.